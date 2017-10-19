It’s official: the end is near for Fixer Upper. The final season of Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ renovation show will premiere on Tuesday, November 21, on HGTV.

The network announced on Thursday, October 19, that former First Lady Laura Bush as well as ex-NFL star Tim Tebow have been tapped to appear on season 5, which will consist of 19 episodes.

The pair recently announced that the upcoming season will be the last, explaining that they need to take time to focus on their family and other endeavors. On Tuesday, October 17, they appeared together on the Today show and commented on the rumors that the show was having a negative impact on their relationship.

“Look, I’ll give [the rumors] a little credence,” Chip, 42, said. “For us, the most important thing in the world is Jo and I’s relationship, followed very quickly by these four beautiful kids [of ours]. We didn’t want to push it, to redline it for so long that we woke up and realized we are at a point of no return. We wanted to take a step back and focus on what is absolutely the most important thing to us.”

When the pair originally announced that the show was ending, they released a heartfelt video to thank the fans who have been dedicated since day one.

“We have poured our blood, sweat and tears into this show. We would be foolish to think we can go and go and fire on all cylinders and never stop to pause,” the couple wrote on their website. “Our family is healthy and our marriage has honestly never been stronger. This has nothing to do with a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you’ll inevitably read. This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment. Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses.”

Together, Chip and Joanna, 39, run the Magnolia Market at the Silos as well as their Magnolia real estate company. They have four children: Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9 and Emmie Kay, 7.

