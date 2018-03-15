What happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas. Just ask HGTV couple Bristol and Aubrey Marunde who are proving that as their design show Flip or Flop Vegas comes back nationwide for season 2 on Thursday, March 15. The married couple stopped by Us Weekly to talk all about what to expect this season, plus they dished on the advice Flip or Flop veteran Tarek El Moussa gave them – watch the video above to hear!

The Marundes have been together since they met at a UFC fight in 2009, and have since married and had two children. So what is the secret to not only making their marriage work, but also flipping houses and filming a TV show?

“We definitely got better with our time management and scheduling,” Aubrey explained. “Adding that extra aspect of filming is challenging on a schedule that’s already tight.”

Not only did time management benefit the duo, but some advice from a fellow HGTV star helped them as well.

“Tarek [El Moussa] actually gave me some great advice. He said, ‘Don’t listen to the haters,’” Bristol, a former UFC fighter, told Us. “’You’re gonna get some negative comments, but just be you and do what you do.’ And I thought that was really cool.”

The Marundes were unsure how Tarek and his ex-wife, Christina, manage to work together after their marriage ended in November 2017.

“I don’t know how that would work. Construction and filming is difficult enough!” Aubrey replied.

To hear what the couple thinks about Chip and Joanna Gaines stepping down from their HGTV show Fixer Upper, and what to expect this season on Flip or Flop Vegas, watch the video above!

Flip or Flop Vegas premieres Thursday, March 15, at 9 p.m. ET.

