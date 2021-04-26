Another must-see pop culture documentary is on its way. The team behind “Framing Britney Spears” is working on another film about Janet Jackson’s infamous 2004 Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake, Us Weekly can confirm.

Left/Right TV, which produced the February episode of FX’s The New York Times Presents about Britney Spears’ conservatorship, is at work on a movie about the halftime show where Timberlake, 40, ripped off of Jackson’s costume, revealing her breast and sparking a widespread debate about decency standards in broadcasting.

Neither Jackson, 54, nor Timberlake are expected to participate in the upcoming film, adds the insider. Us has reached out to reps for both singers for comment.

The Federal Communications Commission eventually fined CBS $550,000 for the incident, but that fine was later voided by an appeals court in 2012. YouTube cofounder Jawed Karim has said that the event partially inspired the creation of the video-sharing website, and Merriam-Webster added the term “wardrobe malfunction” to the dictionary as a result of the subsequent drama.

The “Velvet Rope” singer is at work on her own documentary for the 40th anniversary of her first album, Janet Jackson, which was released in September 1982. According to Variety, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member has been filming the movie for three years. It will cover important moments throughout her life, like the passing of her father, Joe Jackson, in 2018, as well as the 2004 Super Bowl.

“Framing Britney Spears” was an instant hit after its premiere earlier this year, leading to wider public interest in the conservatorship that Spears, 39, has been under since 2008. Following the episode’s release, Timberlake also issued an apology for his own actions following the pair’s 2002 breakup, as well as his involvement in Jackson’s so-called wardrobe malfunction.

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” he wrote via Instagram in February. “Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again.”

In an Instagram post shared in March, Spears said that she had only watched part of the documentary, but that what she did see made her cry for two weeks. “I was embarrassed by the light they put me in,” the Louisiana native wrote. “I still cry sometimes,” Spears wrote. “I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness!!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness!!!!”

A source told Us, however, that the Crossroads star was more upset by the film than she let on. “She’s embarrassed by the documentary mainly because her kids are at the age where they can access it and watch what their mom has gone through,” the insider said, referring to the singer’s sons, Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“It’s turned into a nightmare for her because she can’t imagine what her kids are going to think now, and it’s certainly triggered some emotions from her past,” the source continued. “She’s a major pop star, but she’s still a human being who is super sensitive and, sadly, is really affected by the public’s opinion about her.”

With reporting by Jennifer Heger