



Meant to be. Limp Bizket frontman Fred Durst wrote The Fanatic with John Travolta in mind as the lead character, the Gotti star exclusively tells Us Weekly in the latest issue.

“About 15 years ago, Fred had wanted to meet with me to explore movies and the possibility of film. It took 15 years but he found a subject matter,” says Travolta, 65. “He wrote a script with me in mind and submitted it to me. It had been so long, I thought. ‘Well could this possibly be after 15 years?’ And then boom. It was this incredible script with incredible vision that he had — so specific, his vision. I just couldn’t wait to be part of it.”

Travolta, who portrays celebrity autograph collector Moose in the film, also notes that Durst “really loved” the finished product: “I’m very proud of our work together and his intention to communicate this particular idea. It was worth waiting.”

The Golden Globe winner also explains why he was drawn to the character of Moose in particular.

“My favorite thing to do in films is be completely different and immerse myself in the role — whether it be as Robert Shapiro (in American Crime Story), Edna Turnblad (in Hairspray) or Vincent Vega (in Pulp Fiction),” he says. “I get a certain joy in disappearing into a character. I just felt like that in portraying this guy I can successfully disappear. I just have a kind of affection for this character.”

The Fanatic hits theaters on Friday, August 30.

