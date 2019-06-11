It’s time for another winter waltz! The highly anticipated official trailer for Frozen 2 is here — and it’s just as chill-inducing as expected.

The clip for the animated film debuted on Good Morning America on Tuesday, June 11, and gives a look into Elsa’s journey to learn more about her personal history and use her powers for positive things. The one-and-a-half minute preview begins with Idina Menzel’s beloved main character dramatically falling into chilly waters after the ice bridge she makes for herself comes crumbling down, leaving her to tread to safety.

“Elsa, the past is not what it seems,” Pabbie, voiced by Ciarán Hinds, tells her in the clip. “You must find the truth. Go north, across the enchanted land and into the unknown.”

With Pabbie’s advice as the background noise, stars from the first film including Olaf (Josh Gad), Anna (Kristen Bell) and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) — with, of course, his reindeer Sven — appear at different times to help Elsa find her way.

“But be careful,” Pabbie adds. “We have always feared Elsa’s powers were too much for this world. And now we must hope they are enough.”

The trailer ends with a powerful promise from Anna. “I won’t let anything happen to her,” she tells Pabbie about her loyalty to Elsa.

The first Frozen film was released in 2013 and quickly made box office history. It is the highest-grossing animated movie of all time and has won two Oscars, two Grammys and a Golden Globe. In August 2017, a musical inspired by the movie premiered on Broadway.

The film’s co-creator Jennifer Lee teased the sequel to Variety in November 2018, promising it’s going to be “bigger” and “more epic” than the first. “They’re going to go far out of Arendelle,” she said.

Frozen 2 is set to hit theaters on Friday, November 22.

