The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Demi Engemann isn’t exactly craving more fruity pebbles drama.

“There was a little bit of tension with my husband and I once it came out,” Demi, 30, exclusively revealed in Us Weekly’s new cover story. “Now he’s like, ‘Is anybody saying anything?’ It’s become a funny, fun thing that we are totally just having fun with it.”

In season 1 of Hulu’s hit reality show, cast member Whitney Leavitt pulled a prank by gifting Demi a box filled with fruity pebbles. Viewers later learned that Demi and her husband, Bret Engemann, engaged in a naughty experience with the cereal that wasn’t meant to be shared on TV.

“We’re keeping it a mystery,” Demi told Us when asked how the breakfast item added a little spice to their relationship. “If people slowly start to figure it out, then maybe we’ll talk about it.”

For now, Demi is still trying to wrap her head around how the off-camera conversation turned into one of the most scandalous story lines of the season.

“I was not expecting it to go as crazy as it did,” she said. “I thought it would be a little thing that a few people would catch onto. It’s every other story post that I’m tagged in. It is bizarre. It’s hilarious. We’re just keeping the mystery alive. It’s been fun.”

If anything, Demi was expecting viewers to be outspoken about the 16-year age difference with her husband — and they were. Together since the spring of 2020, the couple initially faced questions from critics long before they joined reality TV.

Once The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was released, Demi was unbothered by any naysayers.

“The further we’ve gone down the path of just being together and seeing his true intentions and how he treats me and just how patient and loving and kind he is, it’s just a no-brainer that it’s all about how you are in your relationship,” she said. “If you’re being treated fairly and respectfully and you’re happy, it doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks.”

Demi added that it’s a “satire” to see false rumors that she met her husband when she was 9 years old.

“We never officially met until I was 20,” she said. “So just a small little detail that probably makes all the difference for the people that think we’re just so crazy and weird.”

If and when season 2 comes to fruition, Demi admitted that she will be a little more careful with what she shares about her relationship.

It’s not because the MomTok member isn’t happy with her marriage. Instead, she believes you don’t always have to kiss and tell.

“My natural thing is I want to tell everyone. I want to share everything,” she said. “Sometimes you don’t know the boundaries being crossed until it’s crossed. That was a boundary that was definitely crossed, and I feel bad about it. But we’ve talked about it since. He’s like, ‘I know you’re just excited and that’s cute, but let’s keep those things between us.’”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi