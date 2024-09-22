Salt Lake City is quite the small world for reality stars!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City personality Lisa Barlow went out to lunch with husband John Barlow on Saturday, September 21, where they ran into a couple from Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

“I don’t know who watched @bravowwhl, but if you did, this photo will make complete sense! Ran into my friend Bret [Engemann] from college and his beautiful wife Demi [Engemann],” Lisa, 49, captioned an Instagram post. “We love them.”

In the snap, Lisa wore oversized glasses as she smiled next to Demi, 30. Bret, 46, took the photo while John stood behind his wife. In a second photo, the two women posed for their own selfie.

Demi shared the pictures on her Instagram Story, captioning it, “When worlds collide.”

Lisa had just returned home to Utah from New York, where she appeared on the Wednesday, September 18 episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live and teased the foursome’s friendship.

“I know Bret. Bret used to come to my house and sing to me before I was dating John,” Lisa told host Andy Cohen. “We were totally just good friends.”

Lisa also weighed in on how Mormon Wives, just like RHOSLC, shows off Utah culture.

“I think it’s interesting, and I think culturally it makes sense,” Lisa added.

Lisa isn’t the only RHOSLC to approve of the new docuseries.

“I think just anywhere that there’s a predominant religion or group of people, because of that dominant faith, there’s going to be a culture, right?” Whitney Rose exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “So there’s a certain culture here in Salt Lake City that’s really intriguing. I think people are always a little bit shook when they realize the dynamics of the culture and that not everything is as it seems.”

Meredith Marks, for her part, told Us, “I’m rooting for them, I hope it goes well. Bring more life to Utah.”

Mormon Wives follows the group of “#MomTok” influencers, who are based in Salt Lake City and members of the Church of Latter-Day Saints. The TikTokers had gone viral when member Taylor Frankie Paul revealed the existence of a “soft-swinging” scandal. None of the other Hulu stars participated in the parties.

“We’re not all swingers,” Whitney Leavitt stressed to Us. “I think it’d be different if I was actually involved in it, but I wasn’t, so I just took the clout from it [but it] didn’t affect me as negatively as it affected others.”