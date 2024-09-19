Bravo is launching a new real estate reality show – and it’s set in Salt Lake City.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow teased the new series, called Sold on SLC, in a teaser clip that dropped via Bravo’s social media channels on Wednesday, September 18.

“Hi, baby gorgeous. Did you think the SLC had enough drama with the Housewives?” Barlow, 49, teased as she introduced Sold on SLC.

Cue Presidio Real Estate CEO Jennifer Yeo, who will take center stage in the new show, joined Barlow in the short clip.

The sneak peek then shows a hint of the drama to come when the promo cut to footage of Barlow going head-to-head with castmate Whitney Rose on RHOSLC.

“You want me to be your villain, I’ll be your villain,” Barlow yelled at Rose.

Cutting back to Barlow and Yeo, the CEO appeared to suggest the drama on her show could give the Housewives a run for their money.

“Just wait until you see what my realtors bring to the table!” Yeo teased. In response, Barlow said, “A new Bravo show in Salt Lake? I love that.”

As well as Yeo, Sold on SLC will also feature her team, with real estate agents including Tyna Edwards, Malaysia Fua, Matt Jones, Sarah Martindale, and Kenny Sperry.

A montage of the team played in the preview clip, giving viewers a first look at the cast.

The network also shared further details of what to expect when the cameras are rolling via a press release.

“Set amongst Salt Lake City’s most jaw-dropping properties, the show follows the layered social dynamics within the brokerage as the agents navigate complicated relationships and personal rivalries,” the press release reads. “Always on a mission for commission, drama often follows the fierce professional ambitions of the team as they strive to stay on top, and continue to raise the bar, in one of the fastest growing housing markets in the nation.”

Following the success of RHOSLC as well as the booming trend of real estate shows such as Selling Sunset and Million Dollar Listing, it’s likely Bravo will be banking on this offering being a top performer in their line-up.

However, not every real estate show has managed to go the distance. In August, Netflix revealed it was canceling Buying Beverly Hills after just two seasons.

Meanwhile, RHOSLC’s season 5 kicked off on Wednesday night, with Heather Gay, Meredith Marks and Angie Katsanevas returning alongside Barlow and Rose.