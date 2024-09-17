For reality TV fans, Utah has suddenly become the epicenter of must-see TV.

After The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives debuted on Hulu in September 2024, viewers quickly began preparing for a brand-new season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

While each show has its own must-see cast and jaw-dropping story lines, there appears to be more than a few connections within the programs.

“We do cross paths and it’s not surprising because Utah is very small and especially the influencer world and community here is very tight-knit,” Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Demi Engemann told Decider. “So we do cross paths.”

Costar Jessi Ngatikaura believes each show offers a different point of view. And instead of feeling competition, many believe there’s room for everyone on the small screen.

“We’re influencers and we’re just living our lives on camera, doing our thing in our friend group, whereas Housewives are usually a little bit older and a little more seasoned,” Jessi explained. “We just kind of came in unhinged. But they are really great women. I look up to a lot of them.”

Keep reading to discover all the unexpected connections and crossovers The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City:

Layla Taylor’s Friendship With Monica Garcia

Although Monica was only on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for one (memorable) season, she was willing to share some words of wisdom with her friend joining Hulu.

“I know Monica. We are just kind of internet friends and we chat here and there,” Layla told Decider. “She’s given me advice on the reality TV show world and stuff like that. Sweet girl. I wish she was still on this season, to be honest. I think she had a really good aspect to last season.”

In January 2024, news broke that Monica would not be returning to the Bravo show following the bombshell reveal that she was part of the Reality Von Tease Instagram account that targeted her costars.

Taylor Frankie Paul’s Interview With ‘Real Housewives’ Producers

Before joining The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Taylor said she had a discussion with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City producers.

“I actually did get interviewed for the show. I had an interview I think a few months prior [to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives], maybe a little longer,” Taylor said on a September 2024 episode of Scheana Shay’s “Scheananigans” podcast. “And basically … a little birdie told me, ‘You didn’t have enough drama in your life.’”

Taylor understood why the interviewers thought that, as she didn’t divulge any details about being a soft swinger.

Demi Engemann’s Connection to Angie Harrington

Long before appearing on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives with his wife Demi, Bret Engemann was previously married to Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Angie Harrington.

During their relationship, the couple welcomed two sons together named Rome and Cole. Angie has since remarried while Bret has been with Demi since the spring of 2020.

Jessi Ngatikaura’s Hair Connection to Heather Gay

While Jessi has found professional success being a member of MomTok, she also has a hair empire thanks to JZ Styles. Her job has made her aware of Heather’s Beauty Lab & Laser medical spa in Utah.

“I’m in the beauty industry and we all live in Salt Lake, so I actually do some of their hair and I’ve, you know, communicated with them,” Jessi told Decider. “They’re all amazing women. I think that they’re so good at what they do.”

Jessi added that she “really respects” Heather as a businesswoman as she grows Beauty Lab.

Heather Gay’s Offer for the ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Cast

After season one of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives ended on a cliffhanger, some viewers expressed hopes that Hulu would announce a reunion show. “Serious question: Who gets tasked with hosting their reunion?” one fan-site wrote via Instagam. Heather, who documented her journey writing a memoir titled Bad Mormon on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, commented, “Please oh please 😂🙏🏼. ”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is streaming now on Hulu. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 premieres Wednesday, September 18 on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.