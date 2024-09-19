The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has quickly taken over the internet by storm — and several cast members of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City have thoughts.

“I think just anywhere that there’s a predominant religion or group of people, because of that dominant faith, there’s going to be a culture, right?” Whitney Rose exclusively told Us Weekly about why she thinks interest in the Hulu series has skyrocketed. “So there’s a certain culture here in Salt Lake City that’s really intriguing. I think people are always a little bit shook when they realize the dynamics of the culture and that not everything is as it seems.”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which premiered earlier this month, follows a group of Mormon mom influencers who dominated TikTok in 2022 for their unconventional lifestyles. The show kicked off with Taylor Frankie Paul placing blame on “soft swinging” as the reason behind her divorce from then-husband Tate Paul.

“I’m not surprised at all that there’s a show about The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” Whitney said. “That’s like the Salt Lake City tagline right there.”

Scroll down to see what RHOSLC cast members have said about The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives:

Whitney Rose

“Utah is very much ‘Look perfect on the outside and you can be a mess on the inside, but as long as your neighbors think everything’s OK, then we’re good,’” she quipped.

Whitney gushed that she’s “really proud” of Utah because there’s a new upcoming show, centered around real estate, being filmed. “It’s really cool to be at, kind of, the forefront of the TV presence here,” she added.

Whitney explained that she has met some of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast and has a friend who’s a producer on the show, so she’s “heard bits and pieces.” She added, “I’m excited to see it.”

Meredith Marks

Meredith Marks exclusively told Us that she doesn’t know any of the cast members on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. While explaining that she had only seen the trailer, Meredith added that the show “looked pretty wild.”

“I hope they do great,” Meredith said, adding that she doesn’t see the series as a “competition” to RHOSLC. “I’m rooting for them, I hope it goes well. Bring more life to Utah.”

Heather Gay

Heather Gay exclusively told Us that she’s “looking forward to watching” the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Heather noted that she knows a couple of the cast members on the Hulu series and is “excited to welcome them to the reality TV fold.”

When it comes to what she hopes fans take away from the new season of RHOSLC, Heather noted, “I hope that we still are the original bad Mormons at the end of season five. And that these new TikTok moms don’t come for our territory.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi