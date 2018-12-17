Surprise! Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) surprised fans – and her sister D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) – during the eighth episode of Fuller House season 4. While attending an awards ceremony, Stephanie comments that the winner of Best Veterinarian’s Clinic “was only open for three weeks,” before adding, “I had a girlfriend longer than that.”

Her sister is completely shocked. “Wait, what?” she says while Gia (Marla Sokoloff) cannot stop laughing. Soon after, Sweetin, 36, also starts giggling. The laughing was actually real, too – neither Sokoloff nor Bure were told about the line ahead of time.

“Jodie switched up the line in that take and we weren’t expecting it, so it was everyone’s true reaction and we broke,” Bure, 42, wrote on Twitter on December 15. “So they kept it in.”

The moment received a ton of attention on social media. “STEPHANIE TANNER IS BISEXUAL I LOVE THAT,” one user wrote. Another added, “Stephanie Tanner came out as bisexual on Fuller House and I am LIVING for it.”

However, not everyone was thrilled with the “bisexual” title, with one fan writing, “I don’t think having one girlfriend makes you 100% bisexual.”

At the end of season 4, Stephanie became a mother. After revealing she couldn’t have children in a previous story line, Kimmy (Andrea Barber) offered to be a surrogate for her longtime neighbor.

“I think it’s going to be really fun for fans to see what Stephanie’s like as a parent,” Sweetin, who has two children of her own, told the Today show on December 14. “And I think it’s going to be great to have that interaction of D.J. and her parenting style, Steph and her parenting style and Kimmy and hers. I think it’s gonna be a really fun dynamic for the three women in the house with all the kids.”

As for what kind of mother she’ll be, Sweetin noted that it won’t be what anyone is expecting.

“I think she might be a little more uptight and nervous than anybody thinks she’s going to be. But I think that she’s definitely going to be different than D.J. and Kimmy,” the Entertaining Christmas star said. “I think she’s not going to be kind of as crazy and wild, and wanting the approval like Kimmy does. I don’t think she’s going to be quite as uptight as D.J. is, and rigid. I think she’s going to have a lot of fun being a mom. But if I had to pick one person that she’s gonna be like, it’ll probably be Uncle Jesse (John Stamos). I think she and Jesse have a lot of similarities.”

Fuller House is now streaming on Netflix.

