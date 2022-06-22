The countdown is on for season 19 of The Bachelorette — and fans are finally getting answers about how Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia joint journey will work.

Former Bachelor Nick Viall shared insight that he heard about production during a recent episode of his “Viall Files” podcast.

“I’ve heard it’s going to be very different. And it’s going to have a Paradise feel to it,” the 41-year-old host said, referring to the Bachelor in Paradise spinoff. “It is on a cruise ship — part of it. I asked people because it sounds like the producers think it’s gonna be really interesting, but very different.”

ABC has previously stated that Gabby, 31, and Rachel, 26, will not be “pitted against each other” as leads, a sentiment that Nick confirmed.

“[But] if it doesn’t work out, like if, let’s say Gabby was like, feeling it with ‘Frank.’ ‘Frank’ could be like, ‘Rachel, sup?’” he explained. “There’s a little bit of like, options, right? And the thing about Paradise, what makes it different is people have options.”

When the group hit the water, according to Nick, behind-the-scenes wasn’t exactly smooth sailing.

“They said it was hell to film because they decided to have to Bachelorettes, like, last second. So the scheduling was for one Bachelorette. They had to jam it all in,” he claimed. “And then I asked, I’m like, ‘What if it goes really well, like, this is a hit?’ … The people I talk to, they hope they never do it again. Just because of the logistics. I think, a cruise ship probably was the challenge.”

He continued to share how he thinks the girls dating the same men will work. “My understanding is early on, they’re very much going to be dividing up the men, like, each will basically [have] their respective season,” Nick said. “It would be like if two friends go to a bar and after the first night, they just decide — or go to a party and be like, ‘Who are you into?’ And they just kind of just decide. I think they really are going out of their way to not pit two women against one another.”

After appearing on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelorette, host Jesse Palmer announced at After the Final Rose in March that Gabby and Rachel would both have a shot at love.

“I am so happy for her. I truly am!” Rachel at the time. “It’s crazy. This is insane and I’m excited to do this journey with you. We did it once together. We’ve been through the most crazy experience together.”

Gabby added: “I’m a girl’s girl through and through, so having a friend by my side is the best thing I could ask for.”

The Bachelorette returns to ABC Monday, July 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants