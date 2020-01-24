Is Gabrielle Union calling out Terry Crews? It seems that way in her latest tweet. The actress, 47, took to the social media platform on Friday, January 24, to respond to a fan who supported her for speaking up.

“Truth telling, wanting change & having MULTIPLE witnesses who bravely came forward to let EVERYONE know I didn’t lie or exaggerate, really exposes those who enthusiastically will throw you under the bus, forgetting quickly who stepped up 4 THEIR truth,” the Being Mary Jane alum wrote.

The tweet comes one day after the America’s Got Talent host, 51, spoke out about the situation in multiple interviews. “It was the best experience I ever had in my life,” Crews told Us Weekly exclusively during an NBC press day on Thursday, January 23. “When they talk about diversity, there was every bit of diversity on set, everywhere. I have never been in a more diverse place in 20 years of entertainment, so what can I say?”

Reports of a “toxic culture” on the show surfaced in November 2019 after NBC decided not to renew judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough’s contracts. Following their ousting, reports surfaced that Union had many issues with creator and judge Simon Cowell and that she urged staffers to report an alleged racist joke made on set by Jay Leno to human resources. The L.A.’s Finest actress allegedly received multiple complaints that her hairstyles were “too black” for the audience.

While Union has not publicly made a statement about the alleged firing, she tweeted in November that she has “so much gratitude” toward those who have stepped up to help. Crews retweeted that statement, writing, “You’re the best, Gabrielle! You will be missed!”

Union’s husband, Dwayne Wade, also posted a strong statement following the news that she wouldn’t be returning to the variety show.

“Over this past year I’ve been approached by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they’ve started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show,” the NBC star, 38, tweeted in November. “So when i got the news that my wife was being fired—my first question was obviously why!? I am still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture.”

During an interview on Thursday, Crews also pointed out that Union had yet to make a statement.

“I believe you should listen to women, you should always believe women so I asked my wife what I should do,” he told the Today show. “She was like, ‘First of all, if it’s coming from an unnamed source – because Gabrielle Union has not made any statement to this day about any of these allegations publicly … If she hasn’t made a statement, why would you?’ And I said, you know what, I’m going to listen to her.”

In 2017, when Crews spoke out about being sexually assaulted by a Hollywood exec, the Bring It On star retweeted the story. “Terry Crews is a stand-up guy. Literally one of the nicest people in our industry. He is honest, kind & true professional. I believe him & stand by him. #MeToo,” she wrote in December 2017.

NBC, Cowell’s company, Syco and production company Fremantle are currently investigating the allegations made.