Can these reality TV matches find true love? In Us Weekly’s exclusive teaser for MTV’s Game of Clones, seven reality TV stars from a variety of shows are searching for their perfect match.

“We found seven identical singles, and we’re asking these MTV stars if everyone looked like your type, could you find your one and clonely?” the voiceover says during the video. “You’ve never seen a dating show like this.”

The cast includes Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry, and The Challenge’s Cara Maria Sorbello, Kam Williams, Leroy Garrett, Nicole Zanatta and Derrick Henry.

“What Twilight Zone am I in right now?” Cara Maria asks in the clip, surrounded by seven gorgeous, identical men. During his date, Pauly D asks, “What did we get ourselves into?”

Game of Clones premieres on MTV Thursday, February 21, at 9 p.m. ET.

