His tenure with House Stark may be up, but Game of Thrones’ Kristian Nairn (a.k.a Hodor!) has another allegiance: House Rave.

Yes, the Irish actor has consistently been DJing for more than 20 years. “My music has a very constant energy to it,” he explained to Us Weekly while celebrating the Winter Solstice at Dunkin’ Donuts. “Even while I was on Game of Thrones, I would be up at 4 a.m. to start filming after just one hour of sleep from a DJ set. I never stopped.”

His costars gladly got behind the beat. Though he never broke out in between takes — “They would have to pay me!” he joked — the cast often came to his Saturday sets at local Belfast clubs. “A lot of us were unknown before Game of Thrones, so we’re all bound together in that way,” the 42-year-old said. “It will always be out first special, big job. We’re family.”

He’s even incorporated that momentous job into his music. In 2014, he launched a Rave of Thrones theme show. “It was a way to get my music out there,” he added. “As the years have gone on, people have realized I’m a DJ and now I do more normal sets, but I occasionally do a big theme show. People get dressed up and the parties are amazing. I even created a remix of the Game of Thrones theme song.”

Now, as the HBO fantasy series heads into its eighth and final season, Nairn is eager to see which — if any — theories prove to be true.

“I think everyone is going to die horribly,” he admitted. “Obviously, fire and ice are going to have a clash, somehow, and it’s going to be mass destruction. I think people are going to be caught up in that and the throne is going to be decimated. That’s not going to be important. Who cares about the throne?”

One thing’s for sure: He certainly doesn’t care for spoilers. “I don’t want to know because I’ve been burdened with knowing for six years,” Nairn, whose gentle giant Hodor was shockingly killed off in season six, told Us. “I was terrible at it but I’m not the first person to let out a secret. It’s a weight off my shoulders knowing I can’t spill.”

Game of Thrones season eight will air in 2019 and will have only six episodes, four less than its previous seasons.

