Emme Rylan‘s run as Lulu on General Hospital is officially coming to an end.

“Yes it is true. GH has decided to recast Lulu,” Rylan, 43, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 6. “Although I am very disappointed with their choice, I am glad to finally have closure. (And thank goodness GH brought all of you fabulous people into my life! Love you guys!).”

Rylan shared another video where she tried to distract herself from the news by making necklaces with her daughter. “I love you all so much, and I love all your messages,” Rylan, who shares three kids with partner Don Money, added.

The actress spent seven years playing Lulu, who is currently in a coma following an explosion at the Floating Rib in a 2020 episode of the show. Fans wondered whether the character would be regaining consciousness and returning to Port Charles after a casting notice made the rounds.

Related: Most Shocking TV Exits of 2024 So Far It is never easy for fans to unexpectedly say goodbye to their favorite characters — and 2024 has featured an influx of shocking departures from our TV screens. In January, viewers learned that Josh Stewart would not be reprising his role as William LaMontagne Jr on Criminal Minds: Evolution. Stewart brought the role of JJ’s […]

The call was for a character named Lauren who is described as beautiful, dynamic and fiery. According to TV Insider, the casting breakdown highlighted how Lauren has “overcome challenging circumstances” and is now “stronger and more determined than ever.” Blonde and white actresses between the ages of 34 to 40 years old were urged to apply.

Before Rylan took over the role, Julie Marie Berman brought Lulu to life from 2005 to 2013. Rylan, meanwhile, played Lizzie Spaulding on Guiding Light from 2006 to 2009 and Abby Newman on The Young and the Restless from 2010 to 2013.

Rylan previously reflected on landing a role in Port Charles.

Related: A Breakdown of 'General Hospital' Recent Shakeups Soap operas often change up their casts, but there seems to be something in the water in Port Charles on General Hospital. Fresh off winning a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Young Performer in a Daytime Drama Series, Eden McCoy was mysteriously replaced by Courtney Fulk as Josslyn Jacks in December 2023. Neither ABC nor […]

“Getting to play the daughter of Luke and Laura was the most amazing opportunity,” she told Soap Opera Digest in 2023. “No matter what the internet says, I have made it very clear to General Hospital that I am always available to play Lulu should she ever want to wake up.”

She continued: “It is my understanding that when they choose to wake her up, they would be calling me. That could always change. Who knows? But that is my understanding. When they want to wake her up, they will call me. That’s as much as I know and I have not heard from them.”

Lula has yet to be officially cast for episodes that will begin taping in September. That means fans won’t be introduced to the new version of the character on screen until October at the earliest.