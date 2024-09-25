Why General Hospital's Laura Wright Is Hiding Her Eye in New Episodes

General Hospital’s Laura Wright explained why she might look slightly different in upcoming episodes.

“So the next couple days, you will see me doing my best to hide my eye. I woke up with a broken blood vessel — it was CRAZY looking from the wrong angle haaa,” Wright shared via X on Monday, September 23.

“Just ask Charlie!! Ha,” she added, referring to costar Charles Mesure, who plays her character Carly Corinthos’ love interest, Jack Brennan.

Wright took to X again on Tuesday, September 24, to assure fans that her eye has completely healed since she shot the episodes that are airing on ABC this week.

So the next couple days, you will see me doing my best to hide my eye. I woke up with a broken blood vessel – it was CRAZY looking from the wrong angle haaa. Just ask Charlie !! Ha https://t.co/g9CAI2iqeR — Laura Wright (@lldubs) September 23, 2024

“My eye is a 💯 fine now!! Thank you all for asking ❤️❤️,” Wright shared alongside a smiling selfie. “And a big thank you to our directors who helped me look up stage as much as possible.”

My eye is a 💯 fine now !! Thank you all for asking ❤️❤️. And a big thank you to our directors who helped me look up stage as much as possible pic.twitter.com/NqtV0Af8g0 — Laura Wright (@lldubs) September 24, 2024

Wright has played Carly on General Hospital since 2005, replacing actress Jennifer Bransford.

The ABC soap opera is set to undergo another major casting shakeup. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in August that Kelly Monaco will leave the show after more than two decades of playing Sam McCall.

Related: Kristian Alfonso, Alison Sweeney and More Shocking Soap Opera Exits When soap opera stars leave their roles, it can be as shocking as their shows’ plotlines. Alison Sweeney surprised longtime Days of Our Lives fans in 2014 when she announced she’d be exiting the series after 21 years. “I’ve been on Days of Our Lives since I was 16 years old, and I have never […]

Monaco, 48, will bid farewell to the town of Port Charles through a story line this fall, the insider told Us. Soap Opera Network was first to report the news of her departure.

Earlier this month, it was reported that actress Lindsay Hartley will take over the role from Monaco for “multiple episodes,” per Soap Opera Digest.

Hartley filled in for Monaco during an episode of General Hospital in January. She previously stepped in for the longtime star for a handful of episodes in 2020 and 2022.

“Thank you again for this wonderful opportunity @generalhospitalabc always a bit scary stepping into those big shoes but the support and love is so greatly appreciated,” Lindsay shared via Instagram earlier this year. “I love the soap genre and it will always have a magically special place in my heart. So many wonderful memories and so many extraordinary fans.”

Related: Stars Who Got Their Start on Soap Operas Many celebrities have soap operas to thank for launching their careers. Before becoming an Oscar winner, Julianne Moore got her start on As the World Turns in 1988. She portrayed sisters Frannie Hughes and Sabrina Hughes, which scored her a Daytime Emmy in 1988. Moore eventually exited the series to kickstart her film career. Like […]

Us Weekly also confirmed earlier this month that Alexa Havins will be taking over the role of Lulu Spencer, the daughter of Luke and Laura Spencer.

Havins, 43, will enter the long-running soap opera as Lulu awakens from the coma she’s been in since 2020. Fans have been wondering for months if the character would be returning to the show after her ex Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) and mother Laura (Genie Francis) were shown visiting Lulu at the hospital during a July episode.

Lulu was previously played by Julie Marie Berman from 2005 to 2013 and Emme Rylan from 2013 to 2020.