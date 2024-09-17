Lindsay Hartley is set to replace Kelly Monaco as Sam McCall on General Hospital — for the fourth time.

Soap Opera Digest was first to report the news on Monday, September 16, sharing “the latest comings and goings” in the soap opera world. Lindsay, 46, “is slated to appear in multiple episodes,” the publication reported. However, it’s unclear how long Lindsay is set to take on the role.

Us Weekly confirmed late last month that Monaco, 48, was set to exit General Hospital after nearly two decades on the soap opera. While no date was announced for her final episode, it was reported that the actress would say goodbye to Port Charles this fall. (Fans have speculated that the fan-favorite Sam McCall would be killed off.)

Monaco has yet to publicly address her departure from the series. She has portrayed the role of Sam since 2003, after playing the role of Livvie Locke on Port Charles. She nabbed two Daytime Emmy Awards — one for Port Charles in 2003 and a second for General Hospital in 2006.

Lindsay took over for Monaco earlier this year, appearing as Sam in a series of episodes that aired this past January.

“Thank you again for this wonderful opportunity @generalhospitalabc always a bit scary stepping into those big shoes but the support and love is so greatly appreciated,” Lindsay shared via Instagram at the time. “I love the soap genre and it will always have a magically special place in my heart. So many wonderful memories and so many extraordinary fans.”

Lindsay has filled in for Monaco on a temporary basis on multiple occasions starting in 2020. She returned a second time in 2022 before returning earlier this year.

Prior to General Hospital, Lindsay had a few memorable roles in the soap opera world. She played Theresa Lopez-Fitzgerald in NBC’s Passions from 1999 to 2008. It was on this show that she met ex-husband, and This Is Us star, Justin Hartley. (Lindsay and Justin married in 2004, welcoming daughter Isabella that same year. They split in 2012.)

Lindsay also briefly appeared as Arianna Hernandez on Days of Our Lives from 2009 to 2010 before appearing as Cara Castillo on All My Children. Hartley was on the ABC show from 2010 to 2011, returning in 2013.

She took a step back from being a soap star for seven years before stepping in as Sam on General Hospital in 2020.