Dick Van Dyke‘s absence was felt at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

The legendary actor, 98, did not attend this year’s awards ceremony, which was held at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater on Sunday, September 15, despite being announced by the Television Academy and ABC as one of the show’s celebrity presenters, per their website.

The reason for his absence is currently unknown. Us Weekly has reached out to Van Dyke’s rep for comment.

Van Dyke was set to attend Sunday’s show one week after his Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic special won the award for Outstanding Variety Special at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys. At the September 7 awards show, he kept things classy in a black tux, black bow tie and white dress shirt. His wife, Arlene Silver, fittingly wore a glittering silver gown and diamond jewels. While Van Dyke posed for red carpet pics at the event, he did so while sitting in a chair. Silver, 52, stood by his side upon joining him for more photos.

Although Van Dyke’s Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic special won the title of Outstanding Variety Special, Van Dyke himself did not take home a trophy as he was not credited as a producer on the project, according to Variety. Regardless, he celebrated the victory by holding the Emmys statue in several red carpet pics.

While speaking with reporters at the ceremony, Van Dyke stated that he hopes to be remembered “for laughter” and for “making people laugh for 75 years.” He added: “I’ve been in the business for 75 years, I can’t believe it that I’m still here and performing! I’m looking for work if anyone’s interested.”

Van Dyke did score a separate Emmys statue earlier this year, becoming the oldest person to win a Daytime Emmy for his guest appearance as Timothy Robicheaux on Days of Our Lives. He also made history by becoming the oldest Daytime Emmy nominee ever.

“Thank you. I don’t believe this. I feel like a spy from nighttime television,” he teased during his acceptance speech. “I’m the oldest nominee in history. I’ve been playing old men all my life. If I’d known I was going to live this long I’d have taken better care of myself.”

Van Dyke, who was joined by Silver onstage, continued: “I’m 98 years old, can you believe it? This tops a lifetime of 80 years in the business. I love you, God bless.”

After building one of the most legendary careers in Hollywood, Van Dyke previously teased that he’s been “pretty lazy” when it comes to seeking out new projects. “As a businessman, I’m not much good. I would do a movie and come home, and just sit down and wait for the phone to ring. I wasn’t aggressive,” he told CBS News Sunday Morning in December 2023. “I was out of work a lot because I didn’t go out and look for it.”

He also noted that his “whole career has depended on” having fun, adding, “If I’m not enjoying myself, I’m really bad. It’s such a blessing to find a way of making a living that you love, that you’d do for nothing. I feel so sorry for people who hate their jobs. I look forward to going to work every morning.”