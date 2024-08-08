Tom Cruise almost ended up with a broken nose while filming an intimate scene in 1988’s Cocktail, thanks to Gina Gershon.

During a Wednesday, August 7, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Gershon, 62, was asked by a viewer whether she and Cruise, also 62, locked lips in real life.

“Oh my God, do you think I would actually answer that if that was true?” she replied, adding that Cruise had recently tied the knot with his then-wife, Mimi Rogers. “His wife was very present, saying, ‘Hi, nice to meet you.’”

While Gershon was adamant that they only smooched on screen, she noted that the twosome did pack on the PDA in the film.

“We did kiss as much as we could,” Gershon admitted. “Every scene it was like, ‘Should we kiss in this scene?’ ‘Oh yeah, I think we should kiss in this scene.’”

Gershon noted that her “first love scene ever” occurred in the film with Cruise. When host Andy Cohen asked if Cruise “took care” of Gershon during the intimate scene, she replied, “Totally.”

“He was even a gentleman … at one point, he starts off under the covers, and I told him I was very ticklish,” she explained. “And in one take — I have to say, I think he wanted a reaction — and he grabbed my stomach and I kneed him right in the nose.”

She continued: “I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I just broke Tom Cruise’s nose.’ He’s like ‘No, no you told me.’ I was like ‘I’m so sorry,’ he was like ‘No, it was my fault.’”

Gershon noted that Cruise “kept covering” her with his hands and gushed that he was “so protective” over her. “He was great,” she added.

The 1988 romantic comedy followed Brian Flanagan (Cruise) who works as a bartender to pay for college. He’s mentored by Doug Coughlin (Bryan Brown) and the twosome team up to get high tip payments. After Coughlin sleeps with Flanagan’s girlfriend Coral (Gershon), Flanagan moves to Jamaica and falls in love with Jordan Mooney (Elisabeth Shue).

One year prior to the film’s release, Cruise tied the knot with Rogers, 68. The pair ultimately split in 1990. Cruise moved on with Nicole Kidman, whom he was married to from 1990 to 2001 and share children Bella, 31, and Connor, 29. The Top Gun actor tied the knot for a third time with Katie Holmes in 2006, but they separated in 2012.