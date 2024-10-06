Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and his season 33 partner, Brooks Nader, are continuing their PDA streak — this time, while dancing to Sabrina Carpenter in a flirty social media post.

Nader, 28, began a TikTok posted on Saturday, October 5, by lip-syncing to Carpenter’s “Bed Chem.” The model sang the lyrics, “Come right on me,” as Savchenko, 41, planted a kiss on her cheek.

Nader began to laugh as Savchenko embraced her and positioned his face by her neck as they swayed to the music together. The clip ended with Nader sticking out her tongue for the camera.

The pair’s video sparked reactions from fans and DWTS pros alike. “I’m WAYYYYY too early,” Ezra Sosa wrote in the comments section of the post.

@brooksnader WHOS READY FOR 2 SHOWS THIS WEEK?!!!! @Dancing with the Stars DWTS @glebsavchenko 🤸💃🤸💃 💫 💫 ♬ thats it – CATHY NGUYEN

Savchenko and Nader’s flirty dynamic has made headlines since the DWTS season premiere last month. After the duo received a score of 18 out of 30 for their debut tango to Britney Spears’ “Piece of Me,” Nader exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about their chemistry.

“That will be a theme throughout the season. But it’s a huge bonus to actually really be into your partner,” she said. “You have to be with this person sweaty and on top of them all day for five hours. Every day — not just show day. So it’s kind of nice that you like each other.”

Savenchko agreed that his and Nader’s dynamic has helped their dancing. “We both love to dance,” he noted. “[We also bonded] over TikToks. We started doing a lot of TikToks. We were like, ‘Why don’t we just do it?’ And then we were killing it so hard.”

During a week 2 video package, the model appeared to lock lips with Savenchko in rehearsals. When asked about the moment in an exclusive interview with Us, Nader replied, “I kiss everyone I know. All my friends. I love to kiss, so, like, don’t take it to heart. Don’t take offense. It’s just a peck.”

Savchenko agreed, adding, “She loves to kiss.”

Days later, a source exclusively told Us that the twosome are “hooking up.” The insider added, “It’s casual for now, and they’re both just having fun.” Nader and Savchenko have yet to publicly comment on their relationship status.

Dancing With the Stars airs simultaneously on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ the next day.