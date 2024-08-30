Barry Keoghan is Sabrina Carpenter’s biggest supporter!

The Saltburn actor gushed over his girlfriend’s new album, Short n’ Sweet, via his Instagram Stories on Friday, August 30, and revealed his favorite track.

Keoghan, 31, reshared Carpenter’s Instagram post announcing a new digital edition of Short n’ Sweet — aptly titled Short n’ Sweet(er) — which features a previously unreleased track called “Busy Woman,” and encouraged his fans to purchase it.

“BAD CHEM my fave just sayin m’darlin,” he wrote over the Instagram Story, tagging Carpenter, 25.

The supportive star also shared a link to the new digital album and wrote, “Tap that link lads!!”

Keoghan showed Carpenter some extra love in the comments of her original Instagram post announcing Short n’ Sweet(er), writing, “Lets feckin go!! 🔥🥵”

Carpenter announced the digital exclusive version of her latest album via Instagram on Thursday, August 29, writing: “surprise bitch! I wrote ‘Busy Woman’ with jack and amy just after i turned in short n’ sweet and was so sad i couldn’t include it… it’s one of my favorites so i wanted to give it to you as a thank you for all of the love!!!!!”

Carpenter noted that Short n’ Sweet(er) will only be available via her online store for a “limited time.”

Keoghan’s show of affection for his girlfriend comes amid recent breakup rumors surrounding the couple. However, Keoghan appeared to shut down speculation when he liked Carpenter’s August 16 Instagram post, which counted down to the release of Short n’ Sweet.

The Oscar nominee also features in Carpenter’s music video for her hit song, “Please, Please, Please.”

“He loved the song. He’s obsessed with the lyrics, and I’m so grateful for that,” Carpenter told Variety in an interview earlier this month. “I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation. So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special.”

Keoghan and Carpenter first sparked romance rumors in December 2023 when they were spotted enjoying an outing in Los Angeles. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala in May.

“They really took things slow at first, but the relationship is going strong,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “They are both very casual people and enjoy being low-key in their downtime. They aren’t putting too much pressure on things, and Sabrina loves that Barry understands she is extremely busy with her work commitments right now.”