Forever in her heart. Amber Riley honored her late Glee costar Naya Rivera with a touching performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Infamous actress, 34, appeared on the Thursday, August 27, episode of the late-night talk show as Riley, which is her artist name, and sang “A Moment” in front of a slideshow featuring photos of Rivera, who died in a drowning accident in July.

Riley teased her musical tribute on Wednesday, August 26, via Instagram and received support from fellow Glee alum Kevin McHale.

“Our queen is singing for our other queen,” McHale, 32, who starred alongside both women for six seasons on the Fox series, tweeted on Wednesday. “Thankful for @MsAmberPRiley always. She’s the strongest. Can’t wait to watch.”

The Wiz Live! star has been vocal about her pain over the loss of Rivera, who was pronounced dead on July 13 at age 33, five days after she went missing at Lake Piru in California.

“I’m so mad the world will never see how high you could have soared,” Riley wrote via Instagram on July 23, two weeks after Rivera’s death. “Her brain was brilliant. She was smart and as quick as a whip. Always had me in stitches, we would be in tears laughing so hard at one another.”

She added: “You deserved better. You were so much more than just this show. Your talent outshined us all so many times!”

Search and rescue efforts first began on July 8, after the Step Up: High Water actress’ 4-year-old son, Josey, who she shared with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, was found asleep alone on a pontoon boat that Rivera had rented earlier in the day. The Devious Maids alum was nowhere to be seen, but there was an extra life jacket on the vessel alongside her ID.

When Rivera’s body was recovered, Riley was one of many Glee castmates who were holding a vigil at the lake.

“As they were praying, we got a call that the body was discovered on the surface of the lake,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Captain Eric Buschow told Us Weekly exclusively in July. “We didn’t tell them because anytime we — in the case of a death, we don’t want people to find out from other sources or from the media. We want the family to be notified officially. We don’t want them to learn about it on the news.”

The same day, the cast of Glee mourned Cory Monteith on the seventh anniversary of his death from an accidental drug overdose in 2013.

“We can either slice you with our words, or bring you comfort with that same breath. Dealer’s choice,” Riley via Instagram following Rivera’s death. “I say your name everyday and hold you in my heart, just like I do Cory.”