A darling duet. Amber Riley posted a video of Naya Rivera singing “Skidamarink” with her 4-year-old son, Josey, after the late actress’ body was found in Lake Piru on Monday, July 13.

“My favorite duet partner,” the Los Angeles native, 34, captioned the Tuesday, July 14, Instagram footage. “I love you. I miss you. I don’t have words right now, just lots of feelings. Rest In Peace Angel, and know that your family will never have to worry about anything.”

Gabrielle Union commented on the touching video, “Love always @msamberpriley I’m so so so sorry for your loss and the loss of Naya to her baby, her family, her friends and all her fans,” while Yara Shahidi added, “Sending you love.”

In the social media upload, the mother-son pair belted out the tune in bed. “I love you in the morning and in the afternoon,” Rivera and Josey sang. “I love you in the evening and under the moon.”

The Devious Maids alum asked her son at the end of the video for a kiss, and Josey leaned in with a smile.

The late Glee star rented a motorized pontoon boat with her little one on Wednesday, July 8, and was reported missing when the craft was overdue. Josey, whom the singer shared with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, was found sleeping alone in the boat wearing a life vest, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department told Us Weekly in a statement.

Five days later, officials confirmed the recovery of Rivera’s body. “We know from speaking with her son that he and Naya swam in the lake together at some point during their journey,” the sheriff’s department told reporters on Monday. “It was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya who boosted him onto the deck from behind. He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water.”

In addition to Riley’s touching tribute, Lea Michele, Darren Criss and more of Rivera’s former Glee costars have honored her via Instagram.

The Scream Queens alum, 33, posted a black-and-white photo of the California native on her Instagram Story. As for the American Crime Story alum, also 33, he wrote, “I was constantly moved by the degree to which she took care of her family, and how she looked out for her friends. She showed up for me on numerous occasions where she didn’t have to, and I was always so grateful for her friendship then, as I certainly am now.⁣”