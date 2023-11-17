Golden Bachelor Episode 8 Moment of the Week Leslie Gets Vulnerable

Leslie Fhima is making sure Gerry Turner knows she’s serious about their future.

“‘Till death do us part’ is something that’s foreign for me, because I never had that. I’ve been searching for it my whole life, and even through two marriages, those words were foreign to me [and] uncharted waters for me,” Leslie, 64, told Gerry, 72, during the Thursday, November 16, episode of The Golden Bachelor ahead of their overnight date.

Leslie got emotional as she continued.

“Every birthday, I say, ‘Next year, I’m not gonna be alone.’ … I have a whole year every year, I’m going to find somebody,” she said. “Every year, it’s like Groundhog’s Day. I’m alone on my birthday. I don’t want to be alone anymore. You’re everything I want, really.”

She asked Gerry to “help [her] through” the next steps.

“I know I can do it because I’m not afraid of the commitment at all,” she explained. “I keep thinking, you know, ‘You’ve been in this beautiful marriage and you know what it’s like to do ’till death do you part’ — literally.”

Related: 'The Golden Bachelor' Stars on 'The Golden Bachelorette' Bachelor Nation is holding out hope for The Golden Bachelorette — and The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner thinks it’s a strong possibility one of his former contestants will be at the helm. “I absolutely do hope that is something that happens,” Gerry told E! News in November 2023. “But there’s no way I could […]

The pair then embraced. “I want to do that too,” she said.

Gerry replied, “And we will.”

In her confessional, Leslie opened up about the conversation, acknowledging that Theresa Nist is still in the running for Gerry’s final rose.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“Sometimes I want to sabotage things that are so good because I’m afraid that it might not be at the end of this, but I don’t want to do that this time,” she told the camera. “I’m going to face my fears like I did today. I’d much rather go through life with him by my side.”

The Golden Bachelor airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. For a full recap of week 8, watch the video above.