Episode two of The Golden Bachelorette brought more tears, more roses and what appeared to be a solid love connection for Joan Vassos.

After sorting through sleeping issues (how dare ABC make these precious men sleep in bunk beds?!), the cast of The Golden Bachelorette got ready for their first group date — a senior prom with Joan, 61.

Dressed to the nines in various pastel and sparkly tuxedos, eight men and Joan took a limo to a high school to be serenaded by Taylor Dayne, who sang her trademark 1987 hit “Tell It to My Heart” complete with a wind machine and dance off. Jonathan, who opted for no shirt under his pale pink tux, then revealed that he didn’t go to his prom. Jonathan, now 61, explained that he was the only Black student at his Catholic high school and he was “shattered” after the girl he asked to the dance changed her mind and no longer wanted to attend with him.

Elsewhere during the date, Joan learned about Bob’s daughter coming out — “Thanksgiving comes around and it’s Dr. Bob and 27 lesbians,” he joked — and that Jordan actually went on a date with Taylor Dayne five years ago. Joan loves hearing about the past connection, which points to a stark difference between the Golden franchise and the OG series.

Bachelor Nation will likely remember back on Peter Weber’s season 24 of The Bachelor in 2020 when Victoria Fuller pulled up to a one-on-one date with the pilot to see Chase Rice – with whom she hooked up pre-show — was there to perform for the pair. Victoria’s past with the country singer was the beginning of the end for her connection with Pete and prompted a lot of social media chatter about whether she was set up by the show.

Back at prom, Charles L. continued to pull at Joan’s (and viewers’) heartstrings when he initially struggled with what to do at prom because he missed his late wife, the only woman he ever dated. After speaking with Joan, he adorably hit the dance floor and later called one of his daughters in a confessional to gush about the dance.

When it came time to pick the prom king, Jonathan got his redemption and was crowned by Joan. The honor was complete with a group rose, applause from his fellow suitors and Dayne returning to sing her heartbreaking ballad “Love Will Lead You Back.” (Editor’s note: many tears were shed.)

Related: Joan Vassos' Family Guide: Meet the Golden Bachelorette's Kids and More Disney/James Clark Contestants on Joan Vassos’ upcoming Golden Bachelorette season, take note — you’ll have four kids to impress during hometown dates. Vassos, 61, who was recently named the first lead of the Golden Bachelor spinoff, is the proud mom of Nicholas, Erica, Allison and Luke, who she shared with her late husband, John Vassos. When […]

For the first one-on-one date of the season, Chock and Joan headed to Disneyland (surprisingly the Disney-affiliated franchise’s first time filming at the park) so Joan could learn if family-oriented and serious Chock had a fun side. Spoiler alert — he does! The twosome held hands as they made their way through the park, rode rides and hung out with R2D2. Joan and Chock appeared to have natural chemistry and wasted no time making potential plans to bring their kids and grandkids back to Disney. It’s giving early front-runner, solidified by Joan comparing Chock to her dad and Chock comparing Joan to his late partner.

Joan, decked out in a full Cinderella gown — which, unfortunately, gave a bit more prom than princess — and Chock ended the night with dinner. They talked about Chock’s past, which includes getting divorced from the mother of his two kids after 12 years of marriage and the death of his fiancée, Kathy, who got sick suddenly nine years into their relationship. Chock recalled being by Kathy’s side for five months before she died in his arms (after making him promise that he would “go on” with his life after she passed.) The story is eerily similar to how Joan said goodbye to her late husband, John, who died from cancer in 2019.

Related: Golden Bachelorette Joan Breaks Down the Premiere Moments Joan Vassos is almost as happy as Us that The Golden Bachelorette is finally here. “I feel like I can breathe a little bit,” the 61-year-old lead exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the Wednesday, September 18, premiere. “There’s been a lot of lead-up. I taped the whole season and had a little break, but […]

For group date No. 2 of the episode, the remaining men performed at a talent show judged by Joan, host Jesse Palmer and guest Loni Love. Gregg told jokes, Charles K. broke a piece of wood, Christopher went around the world with a yo-yo, Jack performed with sock puppets and hairdresser Pascal did a three-minute haircut. The winner of the showcase and dinner with Joan, however, is Dan, who turned his tremor into a talent with a ribbon dance. During their solo time, Dan, who has diabetes, revealed that he was told he had six months to live when his organs started to fail. He earned a rose and several sweet kisses with Joan.

After an hour of heartwarming content, Captain Kim briefly reminded Us that we were in the Bachelor/ette universe when he made it clear he wasn’t happy that Dan scored the alone time with Joan. The negativity doesn’t last long, however, with the men coming together to cook for a BBQ.

During the party, Jack did cannonballs, Gary was given a prom photo by Joan (who calls him “sunshine”!) and Kim opened up about his 8-year-old granddaughter, Olivia, who he recently gave a letter from his late wife in honor of her 8th birthday. (Kim’s wife died when Olivia was 17 months old.) Bachelor season 28 winner Kelsey Anderson‘s dad, Mark, also scored his first kiss.

At the rose ceremony. Joan went from 18 men to 14, with fun-loving Jack, sweet Michael, Dr. Bob and handsome Christopher leaving the mansion.

The Golden Bachelorette airs on ABC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.