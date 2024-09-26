The Golden Bachelorette season 1 contestant Chock Chapple captured viewers’ hearts from the moment he stepped out of the limo.

“60 years old, I’ve been able to do so much. I’ve been loved, I’ve traveled, had kids, had some success at business and other things,” Chock said during the premiere episode in September 2024. “But, I’m lonely. I want somebody in my life and that’s why I’m here.”

While vying for the affections of Joan Vassos in the spinoff series, the dad of two gushed that he respected her “family values.” (Joan is a mom of four kids and has several grandkids.)

“I’ve got a 24-year-old daughter and she said, ‘Dad, you’re not going to be happy with what you did,’” he told Joan during the premiere episode. “And she goes, ‘Well, I signed you up for The Golden Bachelor.’”

As he shared the story, Chock recalled his daughters’ prediction for the lead. “So that started the process,” he explained. “But she told me that day, ‘Joan is going to be The Golden Bachelorette.’”

Scroll down to meet Chock’s family:

Kathy Goree

Chock was previously engaged to Goree, who died of a brain tumor in 2022. They were together for nearly a decade.

Heather Chapple

Chock was previously married to Heather Chapple, with whom he welcomed daughter Taylor and son Tyler, for 12 years.

Taylor Chapple

Chock shares his eldest child, daughter Taylor, with ex-wife Heather. Chock revealed during the premiere episode of The Golden Bachelorette that Taylor nominated him for the show.

Taylor has taken to social media to poke fun at her dad, including in 2021 when she shared a realization Chock had. “POV my dad learned about Christmas cards this week and has sent me pictures of everyone we have gotten as ‘inspo’ #MrTubbs 🐶,” Taylor wrote via Instagram, alongside a snap with Chock and her brother, Tyler, and their dog. (Chock revealed in the premiere episode that his black lab’s name is Super Tubbs.)

Tyler Chapple

Chock shares his second child, son Tyler, with ex-wife Heather. Days before the premiere of The Golden Bachelorette, Chock shared a sweet throwback photo with his son. “Time sure does fly,” Chock captioned the Instagram post.

Chock’s Mom

Chock revealed during the premiere episode that his mom has stage four cancer. “I said, ‘Mom, if you don’t want me to do this, that’s fine,’” he recalled in the September 2024 premiere episode. “My mom goes, ‘I want you to do it. Live life.’”

In a clip standing next to his mom, Chock gushed that she’s “a great lady.” He added, “I really respect her and she is my hero.”