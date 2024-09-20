Before receiving a rose on The Golden Bachelorette series premiere, a temporary restraining order was filed against Gil Ramirez by an ex.

Us Weekly can confirm that ABC was recently made aware that a temporary restraining order had been filed against Ramirez, 60, between the time the network completed background checks and the time filming for the show began.

As a result, Ramirez’s screen time on the dating competition series has been decreased and his inclusion in promotional material has been limited.

Ramirez was introduced as one of several suitors who joined Joan Vassos’ journey for love on The Golden Bachelorette’s Wednesday, September 18, premiere. The father-of-two from Mission Viejo, California, made it through the first rose ceremony of the season and will continue to build his connection with Vassos, 61, as the series continues.

According to documents obtained by People on Thursday, September 19, an ex of Ramirez’s accused him of stalking in the temporary restraining order she filed back in June, prior to the start of production on The Golden Bachelorette. The woman claimed that Ramirez would show up at places she frequented in an attempt to confront her.

At the time of her filing, the woman alleged that the stalking had been going on for two weeks. She also clarified that she was not physically harmed by her ex and requested that Ramirez stay away from her home, her children’s school and her workplace.

The woman was reportedly granted the temporary restraining order and a hearing was scheduled for July 2. The hearing was eventually postponed until July 24, but the woman’s case was ultimately dismissed “without prejudice for lack of prosecution for lack of service,” per People. The restraining order was ultimately dropped following the case’s dismissal. (Ramirez has not publicly spoken out about the restraining order.)

The Golden Bachelorette news comes less than one week after it was revealed that The Bachelorette season 21 winner Devin Strader was arrested for allegedly burglarizing an ex-girlfriend’s home in 2017. According to an affidavit obtained by Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday, September 17, Strader’s ex told authorities that she came home to find her home burglarized shortly after she and Strader had broken up and that a diamond necklace he had gifted her went missing.

The woman proceeded to file a restraining order against Strader, 28, which he allegedly burnt in the street outside of her home. According to EW, Strader pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and simple criminal damage to property of less than $500 charges and was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation.

Strader broke his silence on the matter in a statement to Us on Thursday, writing, “Following my time on The Bachelorette, there have been many stories and misrepresentations put out in the media that I want to take a moment to address. … The accusations are simply not true as I have never inappropriately laid hands on another individual or treated my ex-girlfriend in any of the ways I have been depicted. That restraining order was never granted, and fully dismissed.”

Strader went on to state that he and his ex later reconciled and ended “on good terms” with each other. “I know that I have made mistakes in my life and that I am not perfect, but I have continued to work every day to be someone that my family and friends would be proud of, and I am truly thankful to everyone who has been by my side,” he added.

A source close to production on The Bachelorette told Us in a statement on Tuesday that they take the safety of our contestants very seriously and make every effort to conduct thorough diligence,” noting, “As exhaustive as our vetting process is, this protective order did not surface in our searches.”

The Golden Bachelorette airs on ABC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.