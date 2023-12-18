Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are the latest couple to put their love to the viral “Beckham Test.”

“You do something to me that I can’t explain Hold me closer and I feel no pain Every beat of my heart We got something going on,” Nist, 70, captioned a video of her and Turner, 72, shared via Instagram on Monday, December 18, referencing lyrics from “Islands in the Stream” by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton.

In the clip, the reality stars danced to the beloved ‘80s song, starting off with a seemingly choreographed routine before holding onto each other and dancing around a bedroom. The twosome laughed together as the video came to an end.

“Islands in the Stream” has recently had a resurgence in popularity thanks to David and Victoria Beckham’s Netflix docuseries, Beckham, which inspired a viral TikTok trend. The song played in the series as the Beckhams dancing together in the kitchen, prompting both fans and fellow celebs to share their own versions of the sweet scene.

Related: Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's Relationship Timeline Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are the first Golden Bachelor success story. Gerry got down on one knee and proposed to Teresa during the season 1 finale, which filmed in Costa Rica and aired in November 2023. “When I woke up this morning, it was difficult. I had really mixed feelings, and I got to […]

Golden Bachelor fans were quick to praise Turner and Nist’s love in the comments section, with some speculating that this might be a song the couple plan on dancing to at their upcoming wedding.

“I LOVE THIS!!! Practicing your wedding dance? This made me smile so much. Theresa you look so happy you definitely bring out the best in him🌹,” one person wrote. Another added, “It is impossible to watch this and not smile.”

A third person wrote, “Congratulations. Gerry definitely picked the one he can’t live without.”

Turner gave Nist his final rose during the Golden Bachelor season finale, which aired last month. He got down on one knee after an emotional breakup with his runner-up, Leslie Fhima.

“When I woke up this morning, it was difficult. I had really mixed feelings, and I got to the point with the questions I had asked myself about, how did I get here? And is she the right girl? I came to the realization that you’re not the right person for me to live with,” Turner told Nist, seemingly faking her out in a pre-proposal speech. “You’re the person that I can’t live without. Theresa, I love you 1,000 percent. I’m never going to stop believing that every day I choose you. Will you marry me?”

During the After the Final Rose special, Turner and Nist announced their plans to get married “right away,” sharing that ABC would air the ceremony in a Golden Wedding special on Thursday, January 4.

Related: 'Golden Bachelor' Stars, Producers Weigh In on 'Golden Bachelorette' Bachelor Nation is holding out hope for The Golden Bachelorette — and The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner thinks it’s a strong possibility one of his former contestants will be at the helm. “I absolutely do hope that is something that happens,” Gerry told E! News in November 2023. “But there’s no way I could […]

Ahead of their nuptials, Turner and Nist have revealed their plans to move to Charleston, South Carolina, and start their life together.

“We are going to live in South Carolina just outside the Charleston area. He’s always had this thought for the last two years and no one really knew that,” Nist shared during an appearance on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast last month. “It was all like, ‘Are you going to move to Indiana?’ But I wasn’t moving to Indiana, and I have a son and a daughter and I live four minutes from my daughter and my three grandsons, and I have a son who lives in South Carolina.”

During the same interview, Turner explained why his relationship with Nist was moving so fast, saying that he “didn’t want to put off” something that he “really felt was right.”