Ewan McGregor thanked both his estranged wife and his girlfriend, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, during his acceptance speech at the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7.

Accepting the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for his dual role as Ray and Emmit Studssey in Fargo, the Scottish star, 46, who walked the red carpet solo earlier in the night, gave a shout-out to his wife of 22 years, Eve Mavrakis.

“I want to take a moment to stay thank you to Eve who always stood by me for 22 years and my four children, Clara, Esther, Jamyan, I love you,” he said.

The Star Wars actor and the production designed met on the set of the British TV series Kavanagh QC and married in 1995. They have four daughters, Clara, 21, Jamyan, 16, Esther, 15, and Anouk, 6.

McGregor then went on to pay tribute to Winstead, 32, the actress he left his wife for in his speech, telling his Fargo costar, there “would have been no Ray without Mary Elizabeth Winstead, so thank you very much.”

As previously reported, McGregor and Winstead, who split from director Riley Stearns in May 2017, were first spotted together enjoying a cozy meal at a London restaurant in October and took their romance public a few weeks later, holding hands as they strolled together in L.A.

Mavrakis, 51, spoke out about her split with the Trainspotting actor in November. When a fan wrote on a social media post that they couldn’t believe that McGregor had left her, the French-born Mavrakis replied, “What can I do?”

Viewers took to Twitter with reactions to McGregor’s speech. “Ewan McGregor managed to thank both his (soon ex) wife and his new girlfriend who he left her for in the same speech… masterful? Or eww,” asked one.

“WOW. Ewan McGregor just thanked his wife AND his girlfriend in his #GoldenGlobes speech… on a show that’s been all about female empowerment,” tweeted another.

“Thanking his wife and the woman he cheated with-that[‘]s got to be a first in a speech,” another wrote.

