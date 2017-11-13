Making it official! Ewan McGregor and new girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead were seen holding hands in Hollywood on Saturday, November 11.

The pair, who both rocked black leather motorcycle jackets and jeans during the outing, were first spotted together last month, sparking rumors that McGregor had split from wife Eve Mavrakis.

As previously reported, the Trainspotting star, 46, was photographed by the The Sun kissing his Fargo costar, 32, at The Good Life Eatery in London St. John’s Wood on Sunday, October 22.

McGregor and Winstead “seemed relaxed in each other’s company,” a fellow diner at the told the publication about the new couple’s trip to the London café.

“They were deep in conversation and were there together for more than an hour,” the diner continued. “As they left she got onto the back of Ewan’s motorbike and they sped off together.”

McGregor has not commented on his presumed breakup with Mavrakis, 51, with whom he shares four daughters, Clara, 21, Jamyan, 16, Esther, 15, and Anouk, 6. The Star Wars actor and the production designer have been married for 22 years and met on the set of the British TV series Kavanagh QC.

Winstead announced her split from director Riley Stearns in May after seven years of marriage. The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World star joined the cast of Fargo as Nikki Swango during the series’ third season.

Winstead posted a picture with McGregor on Instagram in February in Canada, where the FX drama is filmed.

Pretty lovely Canadian Sunday. Good night! 👋🏻❄️ A post shared by Mary Elizabeth Winstead (@mewins) on Feb 19, 2017 at 9:24pm PST

“Pretty lovely Canadian Sunday. Good night! 👋🏻❄️,” she wrote at the time.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!