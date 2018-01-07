Awards season officially kicks off on Sunday, January 7, and you don’t have to be in front of your TV to watch it all go down. For the first time ever, the show will be live-streamed on multiple different platforms.

Viewers can use streaming services such as DirecTV Now, Fubo TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation Vue, Century Link Stream or YouTube TV. Additionally, viewers can watch on NBC’s website or on its NBC mobile app. The Golden Globes’ Facebook account will also be live-streaming the red carpet pre-show. The Hollywood Reporter and Hollywood Foreign Press Association also partnered for an hour-long aftershow to stream on Twitter.

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards are set live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and will be hosted by Seth Meyers, who’s ready to make the audiences laugh. “When we agreed to do this and I talked to my writing staff on whether it was the right thing to do, you know, it’s just about jokes,” he told Us on Thursday, January 4, on Preview Day. “We just want to have 8 to 10 minutes of really good jokes off the top of the show, and if we can get through that, we’ll be really happy that we said yes.”

As for nominations in film, The Shape of Water leads the pack with seven nods and The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri follow close behind with six nods. For TV, Big Little Lies scored six nominations and Feud: Bette and Joan received four.

The Golden Globes air on NBC Sunday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

