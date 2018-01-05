Golden Globes 2018 Movie Predictions: Who Should Win – and Who Will?

Get out. That was my reaction when the 75th annual Golden Globe movie nominations were announced last month. The Big Sick got the big snub. Only one nomination for the gem that is The Florida Project. No love for Girls Trip or its scene-stealer Tiffany Haddish. Meanwhile, Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), Jordan Peele (Get Out) and Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman) were iced out of the Best Director category. Anyway! What’s left is an eclectic spread of well-regarded favorites and coming-on-strong sleepers.

So how will the 90-some members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association cast their votes? Let’s break down all 14 hard-to-call categories ahead of the January 7 ceremony (NBC, 8 p.m). Place your bets and pass the popcorn.

Best Picture, Drama

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Will Win: Dunkirk

Should Win: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

A good movie trial lawyer could make a case for any of these contenders. I think the HFPA will ultimately go for Christopher Nolan’s breakneck, meticulously executed drama about the historical events on Dunkirk beach at the start of World War II. That is, if they saw it on a big screen. If not, the dreamy The Shape of Water will float their boats. But I’d give the nod to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, a Middle American tale of a grieving mother’s quest for justice.

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Will Win: The Greatest Showman

Should Win: Lady Bird

Get Out was hardly a yuk-a-minute riot. The question is whether the film’s genre-bending originality and unflinching themes will hurt its chances in this context. I say yes. Lady Bird? Though it’s the best reviewed Rotten Tomatoes movie of the year, the HFPA may not cotton to the story of a suburban teen making a go at it in Sacramento, California. The crowd-pleasing, toe-tapping musical The Greatest Showman makes for a more fitting and traditional alternative, despite its lesser story.

Best Actress, Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Will Win: Meryl Streep

Should Win: Jessica Chastain

Applause for a seriously loaded category. Meryl Streep followed up her politically charged, anti-Donald Trump speech last year by taking the role as The Washington Post publisher and First Amendment champion Katherine Graham in The Post. She seems destined for an encore. That means the odds aren’t good for Molly’s Game star Jessica Chastain, so sublime as poker princess Molly Bloom. And by “not good,” I mean it ain’t happening.

Best Actor, Drama

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, The Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Will Win: Gary Oldman

Should Win: Timothee Chalamet

For months, I was convinced Gary Oldman was going to sweep through the awards season for his portrayal of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour. Old-age Makeup + iconic historical figure + veteran British actor + sweeping drama = gold!!! I think he’ll juuuuust hold on — even though the tide is turning toward the young, sleepy-eyed Timothee Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name. His lovestruck gay teen Elio pierces straight through the heart.

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Margot Robbie, I Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Will Win: Saoirse Ronan

Should Win: Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan, just two years removed from playing a demure married Irish lass in Brooklyn, dug deep as a mouthy yet endearing high school senior in Lady Bird. Now That’s What I Call Acting, Volume 1382! A talented vet at the age 23, it’s time for her to start collecting hardware.

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Will Win: Hugh Jackman

Should Win: James Franco

I’d give tax-free dollars to see James Franco take this award and bring Tommy Wiseau — the eccentric actor whom he plays in The Disaster Artist — on stage with him. That’s magical TV waiting to happen, baby! More likely reality: Hugh Jackman’s showmanship as charming promoter/hoodwinker P.T. Barnum will dazzle voters.

Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Will Win: Laurie Metcalf

Should Win: Laurie Metcalf

This is CJ Cregg vs. Jackie Harris. Allison Janney and Laurie Metcalf, multiple Emmy Award winners for The West Wing and Roseanne, respectively, deserve metal for their mettle. Both actresses played salty moms; both dished it out to their daughters; both owned all their scenes. I say yes to the woman who didn’t spend most of the film on a couch speaking directly to the camera with a parrot perched on her shoulder.

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Will Win: Christopher Plummer

Should Win: Willem Dafoe

As recent as Halloween, Kevin Spacey was still locked and loaded in the part of embittered oil magnate J. Paul Getty in All the Money in the World. Christopher Plummer not only took over the role, he’s absolutely convincing in it. This is no drive-by cameo either; his performance casts a shadow over the entire film. That’s a pity for the well-deserving Willem Dafoe and his quiet, humane turn as a building manager in The Florida Project.

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Will Win: Christopher Nolan

Should Win: Christopher Nolan

Controversy aside, I must admit this is awfully strong lot. In a neck-and-neck race between Guillermo del Toro and Christopher Nolan — both vets who have never taken the prize — I think the edge will go to the Dunkirk director. The degree of difficulty in his war drama is just a smidge higher. And, frankly, he’s just due. P.S. I wish everyone would just admit that The Shape of Water is a more fanciful version of the 1984 Tom Hanks comedy Splash.

Best Screenplay

Lady Bird

Molly’s Game

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

The Shape of Water

Will Win: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Should Win: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

If Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy were a book, you wouldn’t be able to put it down. Just when you think you have the story nailed, he one-ups your expectations. This includes the expectation of closure.

Best Animated Feature

Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Will Win: Coco

Should Win: Coco

Please. Nobody is voting against the adorable, music-loving uni-dimpled boy who discovers his family’s real roots on the Day of the Dead.

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Will Win: The Square

Should Win: The Square

The Square, the Swedish Palm D’Or winner at the Cannes Film Festival is a fierce and thought-provoking look at how we use stereotypes to cloud our judgment. There’s also a scene in which Elisabeth Moss — yes, that Elisabeth Moss — plays tug of war using a condom. Fun!

Best Score

Dunkirk

The Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Will Win: The Shape of Water

Should Win: Dunkirk

It was so much easier prognosticating this category when La La Land was in the mix. For this year, I think The Shape of Water’s Alexandre Desplat’s gorgeous orchestrations — which play over an unlikely love story — will rule. I’d give the nod to Hans Zimmer, who delivered urgency to the rather cerebral (and dialogue-light) Dunkirk.

Best Song

“Home” Ferdinand

“Mighty River” Mudbound

“Remember Me” Coco

“The Star” The Star

“This Is Me” The Greatest Showman

Will Win: “Remember Me”

Should Win: “Remember Me”

If you heard “Remember Me” at the end of Coco and did not at least feel the urge to burst into tears, then please proceed immediately to whatever synthesized, whisper of a pop song will serve as the theme for Fifty Shades Freed.

