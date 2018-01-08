The real Tonya Harding was in the building and Timothée Chalamet just couldn’t believe it! The Call Me by Your Name actor was seemingly shocked when he realized Harding was sitting next to him at the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7.

Fans were quick to point out the 22-year-old’s surprised face when Allison Janney thanked the former Olympic figure skater during her acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical or Comedy for I, Tonya.

“I would just like to thank Tonya [Harding] for sharing her story,” the Mom actress said while the cameras cut to Harding in the crowd. “What this movie did is tell a story about class in America, tell a story about the disenfranchised, tell the story about a woman who was not embraced for her individuality, tell a story about truth and the perception of truth in the media and truths we all tell ourselves. It’s an extraordinary movie, and I’m so proud of it.”

Twitter users took the social media app to comment on Chalamet’s mesmerized face during Janney’s speech.

“timothée realizing THE tonya harding is sitting right next to him is a mood,” one fan tweeted on Sunday.

timothée realizing THE tonya harding is sitting right next to him is a mood pic.twitter.com/zCUmSDyBnt — kris (@siIkysheets) January 8, 2018

“Timothée Chalamet looked at Tonya Harding and gave her a nod and a smile. All my worlds are colliding at the Globes,” another user wrote.“This would literally be me. Tonya is a true queen.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!