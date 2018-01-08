The 2018 Golden Globes were filled with memorable moments starting with Seth Meyer’s opening monologue. From Natalie Portman’s director dig to Sterling K. Brown’s big win, Us Weekly counts down all the best moments of the night!

Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban’s Duet

Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban taking the stage to present Best Score was a bright moment during the Globes. The pair even sang “And the Golden Globe goes to” in perfect harmony before presenting The Shape of Water with the win.

Seth Meyer’s Monologue

Meyers kicked off Sunday’s award show with an opening monologue that tackled the sweeping sexual harassment scandal in Hollywood, including a joke about disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein. “Don’t worry, he’ll be back in 20 years when he becomes the first person ever booed during the In Memoriam,” the Saturday Night Live alum said.

Sterling K. Brown Wins!

Brown brought the tears — yet again! — when he thanked This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman for writing a character specifically for a black actor during his acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Drama.

“You wrote a role for a black man, that could only be played by a black man. I’m being seen as a black man and that makes it harder to dismiss me,” Brown said.

Tommy Takes Over

When James Franco called up Tommy Wiseau to the stage during his acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for The Disaster Artist, The Room director was not afraid to try and steal the spotlight!

Natalie’s Dig

Portman made a point of calling out the “all-male nominees” while introducing the Best Director category with Ron Howard.

“We are honored to be here to present the award for best director,” Howard said.

“And here are the all-male nominees,” Portman added, throwing shade at the Hollywood Foreign Press.

Thelma & Louise Reunion

Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon, who played the titular characters in 1991’s Thelma and Louise, brought the nostalgia factor when they reunited on stage to present on Sunday.

Three Billboards Wins Big!

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri took home six awards during Sunday’s live broadcast, including Frances McDormand for Best Actress in a Drama and Best Drama Motion Picture.

Tell Us: Which was your favorite moment from the show?

