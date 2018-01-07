No holding back! Seth Meyers took the stage on Sunday, January 7, to host the Golden Globe Awards for the first time and made sure to touch on timely topics throughout the night.

The Late Night With Seth Meyers host, 44, who often speaks about Donald Trump on his late night show, took a quick jab at the president during the ceremony. While introducing HFPA president Meher Tatna, Meyers quipped: “And now please welcome a president who actually is a stable genius.” One day earlier, Trump slammed reports questioning his mental stability by declaring on Twitter that he is a “very stable genius.”

On a lighter note, Meyers joked about Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance, in which she requested hot tea in the middle of her set. Prior to presenters Carey and Common taking the stage, Meyers quipped: “Please welcome a woman who needs her tea and a man who better have it for her as soon as this is over.”

Meanwhile, in his opening monologue, Meyers made sure to discuss the abundance of sexual harassment allegations against powerful men in Hollywood in late 2017, sparking the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements discussed heavily throughout the ceremony. “It’s 2018, marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn’t,” he said, “It’s going to be a good year.”

Never one to shy away from joking about hard-hitting issues, Meyers also took a jab at Kevin Spacey following the former House of Cards star being replaced by Christopher Plummer in All the Money in the World amid Spacey’s sexual harassment scandal.

“Despite everything that happened this year, the show goes on,” Meyers said in his opening monologue. “For example, I was happy to hear they’re going to do another season of House of Cards. Is Christopher Plummer available for that, too? I hope he can do a southern accent because Kevin spacey sure couldn’t.”

After mixed reactions from the crowd, Meyers said through a laugh: “Oh, is that too mean? To Kevin Spacey?”

In one of his most powerful moments of the night, Meyers ended his opening monologue by acknowledging the struggles with gender inequality and sexual harassment in the workplace that many of the actresses in attendance have faced. “People in this room worked really hard to get here, but it’s clear more now than ever before that the women had to work even harder,” he said. “So thank you for all the amazing work that you’ve all done and continue to do. I look forward to you leading us into whatever comes next.”

Watch Meyers’ best moments in the video above.

