Didn’t make it to the theater in time to see the Golden Globe nominees for Best Motion Picture Drama and Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy? Us Weekly has you covered!

Scroll through to watch the trailers for the films:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Black Panther — Starring Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya and Letitia Wright

BlacKkKlansman — Starring John David Washington, Laura Harrier and Adam Driver

Bohemian Rhapsody — Starring Rami Malek, Ben Hardy, Mike Meyers, Joseph Mazzello and Gwilym Lee

If Beale Street Could Talk — Starring Stephan James, Regina King, Kiki Layne, Brain Tyree Henry and Dave Franco

A Star Is Born — Starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Best Motion Picture – Musical, or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians — Starring Awkwafina, Henry Golding and Constance Wu

The Favourite — Starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, Joe Alwyn and Nicholas Hoult

Green Book — Starring Mahershala Ali, Viggo Mortensen, Don Shirley and Linda Cardellini

Mary Poppins Returns — Starring Emily Blunt, Dick Van Dyke, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Meryl Streep

Vice — Starring Christian Bale, Sam Rockwell, Steve Carell and Amy Adams

The 2019 Golden Globes air on NBC Sunday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

