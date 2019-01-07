Say what?! Christian Bale turned heads for many reasons while he accepted his 2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role as former United States Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice.

The U.K.-born actor took the stage during the Sunday, January 6, live broadcast and spoke in a very British accent, sparking the Twittersphere to question whether it was his real dialect or not — and sending some into defense mode.

“Christian Bale’s English accent is so phucking good. We forget that he’s British when he’s out of character,” one Twitter user wrote. Another chimed in, “Did Christian Bale always have an accent?”

Others were quick to remind those questioning Bale’s accent of his lengthy career and British background. “Considering Christian Bale has been an actor for over 30 years and has done thousands of interviews (and won an Oscar where he gave an acceptance speech), I’m surprised when people are surprised to hear he has a British accent,” one commenter quipped.

However, it wasn’t just his accent — and nod to Satan — that caught viewers attention. Bale, 44, also raised eyebrows when he thanked his children, whom he called “Banana” and “Burrito.”

“How many people have just raced to the Google search to ask if Christian Bale’s kids names are Banana and Burrito ? Because that is what he just legit said on the #GoldenGlobes,” an inquiring fan wrote.

Another added: “Christian Bale referring to his kids and banana and burrito is who I want to be as a parent.”

Scroll down to see the best reactions to Bale’s intriguing acceptance speech!

Are Christian Bale's kids really called Banana and Burrito?#GoldenGlobes — John Featherstone (@johnfeath) January 7, 2019

Is no one going to mention that I’m pretty sure Christian Bale gave a shout out to his kids Banana and Burrito?…luv je — John Eddie (@JohnEddieMusic) January 7, 2019

People out here freaking out about Christian Bale’s accent, I’m just wondering if his kids are really named Banana and Burrito 😂 #GoldenGlobes2019 — Anastasia (@headinTVland) January 7, 2019

Things I learned watching the @GoldenGlobes tonight: 1. Christian Bale is British.

2. Christian Bale calls his kids Burrito and Banana.

3. Kirk Douglas is still alive. — Cesar (@TheCeezy) January 7, 2019

