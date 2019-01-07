Golden Globes

Golden Globes 2019: Twitter Goes Wild Over Christian Bale’s Accent and Whether His Kids Are Really Named ‘Banana’ and ‘Burrito’

By

Say what?! Christian Bale turned heads for many reasons while he accepted his 2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role as former United States Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice.

The U.K.-born actor took the stage during the Sunday, January 6, live broadcast and spoke in a very British accent, sparking the Twittersphere to question whether it was his real dialect or not — and sending some into defense mode.

“Christian Bale’s English accent is so phucking good. We forget that he’s British when he’s out of character,” one Twitter user wrote. Another chimed in, “Did Christian Bale always have an accent?”

Twitter Goes Wild Over Christian Bale's Real Accent, Question If His Kids Names Are Really 'Banana' and 'Burrito'
Christian Bale arrives with his wife Sibi Blazic for The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Others were quick to remind those questioning Bale’s accent of his lengthy career and British background. “Considering Christian Bale has been an actor for over 30 years and has done thousands of interviews (and won an Oscar where he gave an acceptance speech), I’m surprised when people are surprised to hear he has a British accent,” one commenter quipped.

However, it wasn’t just his accent — and nod to Satan — that caught viewers attention. Bale, 44, also raised eyebrows when he thanked his children, whom he called “Banana” and “Burrito.”

“How many people have just raced to the Google search to ask if Christian Bale’s kids names are Banana and Burrito ? Because that is what he just legit said on the #GoldenGlobes,” an inquiring fan wrote.

Another added: “Christian Bale referring to his kids and banana and burrito is who I want to be as a parent.”

Scroll down to see the best reactions to Bale’s intriguing acceptance speech!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!