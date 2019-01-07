Claire Foy isn’t taking any chances! The Crown star wasn’t going to risk not getting into 2019 Golden Globes afterparties and revealed the measures she was taking to ensure it didn’t happen … again.

“I brought my passport, I’ve got everything I can possibly bring,” Foy, 34, quipped to E!’s Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton, referring to the slip-up at an 2018 Emmys afterparty following her win for playing Queen Elizabeth in the Netflix series.

The U.K.-born actress also joked that she has someone with her to vouch for her authenticity. “I brought my sister with me,” she said. Foy is nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her role in First Man, in which she plays Neil Armstrong’s wife Janet Shearon.

As for the mix-up at last year’s Emmys, Foy told Seacrest she “couldn’t” get in and explained, “I had the Emmy in my hand and they still wouldn’t let me in.”

Foy opened up about the mishap during an interview with Jimmy Fallon in October 2018. “I didn’t have trouble, I didn’t get in,” she said. “I was mortified. I was like, ‘Oh god!’ I was [holding my Emmy] and even then [they didn’t let me in].”

The Wolf Hall actress also dished that it was thanks to Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness that she was able to eventually pass security. “He was my knight in a white suit,” she explained. “When he got me in, I made it a point of principle. I was like, ‘Thank you, Jonathan, but I’m waiting until I’ve got the tickets and I’m going to do this properly,’ which is ridiculous.”

Foy looked gorgeous in a champagne-colored spaghetti strap gown with silver sparkles at the 2019 Golden Globes. She’s up against Amy Adams (Vice), Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk), Emma Stone (The Favourite) and Rachel Weisz (The Favourite) in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture category.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!