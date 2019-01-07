Bonds, James Bonds! Daniel Craig stared down Idris Elba, the actor who could replace him in the famous role, in a hilarious Instagram pic taken at the 2019 Golden Globes.

In the photo — uploaded by Sabrina Dhowre, Elba’s fiancée — Craig glares at Elba, while the 46-year-old glances nervously over his shoulder.

“Not to add to the fire but … play nice guys 😂,” Dhowre wrote in the caption.

Elba will have to wait his turn, though: Craig, 50, confirmed in August 2017 that he’ll portray the British secret agent one last time in the 25th 007 film. The news came as a surprise since the actor once said he’d “rather slash [his] wrists” than return to the part after playing Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale, 2008’s Quantum of Solace, 2012’s Skyfall and 2015’s Spectre.

“We’ve just been trying to figure things out,” he told Stephen Colbert at the time. “I always wanted to [return]. I needed a break … I just want to go out on a high note, and I can’t wait.”

Elba, meanwhile, has long been considered the heir apparent for the role. The Luther star even stoked the speculation on Instagram in August 2018, writing, “My name’s Elba, Idris Elba.”

But days later, when asked by ITV if they were looking at the next 007, Elba replied, “No.”

Other actors speculated to be James Bond contenders include Avengers star Tom Hiddleston, Flatliners actor James Norton, Venom star Tom Hardy and Game of Thrones alum (and new Golden Globe winner) Richard Madden.

