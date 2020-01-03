The TV stars are coming out. When the nominees were announced ahead of the 2020 Golden Globes, it was hard not to mention the many, many stars that were left off the acclaimed list. That said, there are still a ton of huge names that will head to the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, January 5, with high hopes of taking home a trophy.

So, which TV stars will win big? Here are our predictions:

Best Television Series – Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Who Will Win: While The Crown is a favorite of the Hollywood Foreign Press, Succession has been such a huge success, it would be an upset if it didn’t win.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Who Will Win: After being snubbed last year, Billy Porter will take the win this year. A possible upset goes to Rami Malek since Mr. Robot just wrapped its final season and his performance wasn’t one to sleep on.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Who Will Win: Let’s be honest: Jennifer Aniston is a huge star and the Globes are thrilled to have her back on the nominees list. Plus, her part in The Morning Show was full of pizzazz. She deserves this!

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Who Will Win: Fleabag. Do we need an explanation?

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Ben Platt (The Politician)

Paul Rudd (Living With Yourself)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Who Will Win: Bill Hader impressed in Barry but Ramy Youssef is an underdog who deserves to shine.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Who Will Win: After Phoebe Waller-Bridge‘s sweep at the Emmys, we’ve been counting down until another speech. She’s got this one.

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Who Will Win: Unbelievable or Chernobyl. While the first is sure to run the Emmys, Chernobyl‘s production all around is worth noticing.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott (Catch-22)

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy)

Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Who Will Win: Sacha Baron Cohen. That’s all.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable)

Joey King (The Act)

Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great)

Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Who Will Win: Michelle Williams‘ performance as Gwen Verdon is what dreams are made of.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Who Will Win: While I’d love to see the Hot Priest take it home, Henry Winkler also impresses once again in this season of Barry.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Who Will Win: I’d honestly be happy with any of the above but I think it’ll come down to Meryl Streep or Patricia Arquette, both of whom put on chilling performances.

The Golden Globes, hosted by Ricky Gervais, air on NBC Sunday, January 5, at 8 p.m. ET.