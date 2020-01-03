With the first Golden Globe Awards ceremony of the 2020s close at hand, it’s high time to look back at the first Golden Globes of the millennium.

As the Hollywood Foreign Press doled out trophies at the 57th Golden Globes on January 23, 2000, HBO celebrated the success of Sex and the City and The Sopranos, Denzel Washington and Hilary Swank landed big honors, and a still-fledging Pixar proved its mettle.

Scroll down to see what the Golden Globes looked like 20 years ago — and to see Hollywood couples who have long since split.

The 77th Golden Globes, hosted by Ricky Gervais, air on NBC Sunday, January 5, at 8 p.m. ET.