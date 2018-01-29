Reunion selfie! Beyoncé and Jennifer Hudson had a mini Dreamgirls reunion at a pre-Grammy party on Saturday, January 27, in New York City.

The singers, who starred as Deena Jones and Effie White in the 2006’s Dreamgirls, reunited during Clive Davis and the Recording Academy’s pre-Grammy gala at the Sheraton Hotel in Times Square. Hudson, who won best supporting actress at the 2007 Academy Awards for her role in the film, rocked a sparkly long-sleeve dress, while Beyoncé slayed in all black.

Hudson, who is set to portray Aretha Franklin in the upcoming film Queen of Soul, shared the selfie via Instagram on Sunday, January 28. “And when the #dreamgirls get together we say hey girl!!!! @beyonce,” she wrote.

As previously reported, the “Flawless” singer’s husband, Jay-Z, received a Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award at the gala. Alicia Keys sang a tribute to the rapper, who did not take home any trophies during Sunday’s show despite his eight nominations, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year. John Legend, Pink, Mariah Carey and Barry Manilow were also in attendance.

A source told Us Weekly that the couple appeared to enjoy their Saturday night out. “They were the ones that everyone really wanted to see and tons of stars came up to their table,” the source explained.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z also attended the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. The pair, who welcomed twins Rumi and Sir in June 2017, brought their 6-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, to the ceremony. Their eldest daughter sat between her parents and stole the show when she told them to stop clapping during the ceremony.

