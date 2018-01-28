A group of celebrities hilariously read passages from Michael Wolff’s book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House during the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 28.

“Every year the Recording Academy has honored the Best Spoken World Album,” host James Corden told the audience at Madison Square Garden in New York City. “Over the years, the award has gone to some of the world’s most inspiring voices. Bill Clinton has won a Grammy. Barack Obama has won a Grammy. Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Carter and Al Gore all have Grammys.”

The Late Late Show host then introduced a video montage of mock auditions for the Fire and Fury audiobook. “[Donald] Trump won’t read anything. He gets up halfway through meetings with world leaders because he is bored,” John Legend began.

Cher was up next. “His combover: The color was a product called Just for Men. The longer it was left on, the darker it got. Impatience resulted in Trump’s orange-blond hair color,” she read.

Over the sound of violins, Snoop Dogg read, “Trump did not enjoy his own inauguration, he started to get angry and hurt that stars were there to hurt him and embarrass him.”

Next, Cardi B recited a section about Trump, 71, eating a cheeseburger in bed. “Why am I even reading this s–t? I can’t believe this,” she said. “I can’t believe that … this is how he lives his life.”

The biggest surprise came at the end of the sketch when the real estate mogul’s former Democratic rival Hillary Clinton appeared on screen. “One reason why he liked to eat at McDonald’s: Nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely premade,” she read.

Fire and Fury became a bestseller soon after it was released earlier this month. Trump responded on Twitter on January 5, claiming the stories in the book are “full of lies, misrepresentations” and cite “sources that don’t exist.”

