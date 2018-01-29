Music’s biggest night delivered! From Kesha’s emotional performance to Kendrick Lamar sweeping the rap categories, Us Weekly rounds up the five best moments from the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 28.

Kesha’s Performance

The “Animal” singer, 30, belted a powerful rendition of her song “Praying” with some help from Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels, Bebe Rexha and Andra Day. At the end of the performance, a visibly emotional Kesha hugged Lauper, 64, and Cabello, 20. “Praying” was inspired by Kesha’s legal battle with music producer Dr. Luke. The track was nominated for the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance but lost to Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.”

Fire and Fury Sketch

Grammy host James Corden held mock auditions to find someone to read the audiobook for Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. John Legend, Cardi B and Cher were among the celebrities who participated, reading various passages from the book. But the biggest surprise came at the end of the sketch when President Donald Trump’s former Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, appeared to read a particularly funny line: “One reason why he liked to eat at McDonald’s: Nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely premade.”

Kendrick Lamar’s Wins

Though Bruno Mars was technically the night’s big winner (picking up Album of the Year for 24K Magic plus five other trophies), Lamar, 30, took home gramophones in all four rap categories in addition to Best Music Video for “HUMBLE.” While accepting Best Rap Album for DAMN., he said, “I thought it was about the accolades, cars, clothes, but it is really about expressing yourself, putting that paint on the canvas for the world to evolve, for the next listener, the next generation after.”

Las Vegas Tribute

Eric Church, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne joined together on the Grammys stage to honor the victims of the October 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas. They performed a touching acoustic cover of Eric Clapton’s “Tears in Heaven” as the names of the victims were shown on screen. Morris, 27, told the audience, “We all performed in Las Vegas that tragic weekend, and we wanted to come together and honor the memory of the beautiful, music-loving souls so cruelly taken from us.”

Logic’s Performance

With the help of Best New Artist nominees Alessia Cara and Khalid, Logic performed a poignant version of the trio’s collaboration “1-800-273-8255” alongside a group of suicide survivors and family members of suicide victims. The suicide prevention anthem was nominated for Song of the Year but lost to Mars’ “That’s What I Like.” Still, Logic’s message was loud and clear: “Stand and fight for those who are not weak, but have yet to discover the strength that the evil of this world has done its best to conceal.”

