In 2004, John Mayer and Alicia Keys were both up for Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards. He ended up taking home the trophy for “Daughters,” but brought it back on stage at the 2019 ceremony on Sunday, February 10, while Keys hosted.

“I wanted to share with you a little story,” the former Voice coach, 38, told the star-studded audience at Staples Center in Los Angeles. “I have been super blessed to win 15 Grammys. Pretty cool, pretty cool. … And in 2004, I dreamed about winning Song of the Year for ‘If I Ain’t Got You.’ So when my hero Stevie Wonder opened up that card and started to read in braille, I just knew he was going to say my name.”

After a video of Wonder awarding Mayer, 41, played on the big screen, Keys reworded the lyrics from her nominated tune, singing, “I ain’t got that Grammy.”

“But don’t worry, it’s OK, because this story has a really happy ending,” she continued. “Because John said, ‘I agree, Alicia. This should have been yours.’ And he literally broke the Grammy and wrote ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ with my name on it and gave it to me. Like, ‘Look what I did!’ Like, ‘Look!’”

The “My Boo” songstress continued to joke about their “Hammy” (half Grammy) as Mayer strutted on stage with his piece, prompting cheers from the crowd.

“This has got to be the coolest joint custody agreement in showbiz history,” the “New Light” crooner quipped before putting the two halves together. “Just for one night only.”

The duo then presented the 2019 Song of the Year award to Childish Gambino for “This Is America.”

Throughout his career, Mayer has won seven Grammys and been nominated for 19, while Keys has taken home 15 of her 29 nominations.

