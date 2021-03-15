Watermelon what? Dionne Warwick got a lesson in Harry Styles during the 2021 Grammy Awards livestream preshow on Sunday, March 14.

E! cohosts Justin Sylvester and Naz Perez questioned the music legend, 80, about a recent Saturday Night Live sketch parodying her interviewing Styles, 27, about his award-winning single.

“I don’t even know why he’s eating watermelon on the beach,” Warwick replied. “What is that song about?”

Flustered, Sylvester responded, “Oh my God, Miss Warwick, I will call you later and tell you. I can’t tell you on live television now.”

Perez later questioned whether the “That’s What Friends Are For” singer had a message for Styles on music’s biggest night. Warwick said, “Well, if the indication of what you’re trying to tell me that song is about, I would suggest he do that at home.”

The former One Direction frontman opened the Grammy Awards with a performance of the song, wowing viewers with both his vocals and his fashion sense. Styles performed the jazzy rendition of “Watermelon Sugar” in an all-black leather Gucci suit paired with a green boa. He opted for no shirt beneath the cropped blazer, showing off his chest while he danced.

Styles was nominated for three awards at the 2021 Grammys. He won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance during the 63rd annual awards show and ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift was in the audience cheering him on. Swift, 31, stood and clapped for the British musician as he made his way to the stage. She was spotted nodding her head and appeared to be smiling behind a floral face mask during the sweet moment.

After his big win, Styles said, “I feel very grateful to be here. All these songs are f–king massive.” That line was bleeped during the live broadcast, however.

“Thank you so much. I feel very honored to be among all of you,” Styles continued.

Styles was also nominated for Best Music Video, won by Beyoncé, Blue Ivy and WizKid, and Best Pop Vocal Album, which Dua Lipa won, during the Grammy Awards.