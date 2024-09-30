Some Green Bay Packers players shared their rather controversial takes — which resulted in a seriously chaotic video.

“What is a topic that you could debate for hours?” the NFL team’s social media managers asked players for a TikTok video posted over the weekend. While some of the football stars had wholesome replies, other’s raised eyebrows with fans.

“The earth is flat,” linebacker Edgerrin Cooper stated. “Alright, let me explain. So, hold on. The gravity … I should have thought of this before. Alright, the gravity holds everything down. So, we don’t have gravity, and I just run straight off. I’ma fly off.”

Other players who walked by after Cooper, 22, also weighed in.

“We’ll just float away,” guard Donovan Jennings added. Safety Evan Williams declared, “That was questionable. That was questionable right there.”

After a few more players shared their answer, linebacker Chris Russell doubled down on his teammates’ previous reply.

“The Earth is flat, and water is wet,” he stated. Defensive tackle James Ester was quick to follow up with a statement that “water is not wet.” Fullback Andrew Beck questioned if water is well as well.

Cornerback Eric Stokes had a hot take of his own.

“Let’s start off with, first, let’s go with the pyramids. How was they built? I can go on for hours with that,” he said. “Let’s go with if Earth’s flat. I don’t believe so, but we can have a discussion on that.”

Lastly, Stokes, 25, brought up aliens.

“I believe there’s aliens. Let’s just end it off with that,” he said while walking away but quickly bringing up another point. “Why we cannot go past Antarctica? That’s a good one too. That’s a good one. That’s a great one.”

Packers fans were quick to weigh in on the amount of times that the flat Earth conspiracy had been raised.

“As a packers fan that is too many players believing the earth is flat,” one commenter wrote. Some questioned Cooper’s comment specifically, while others laughed off the content of the video.

While the earth being flat and water being wet were brought up the most, some athletes did have more wholesome responses to the question.

“I could really debate on what’s really important in life with people,” cornerback Jaire Alexander said. Guard Sean Rhyan simply stated: “The beach is the best place to live.”

Long snapper Matthew Orzech kept it low stakes by stating that The Lord of the Rings is the “greatest movie trilogy of all time.”

Pineapples on pizza was only brought up once while others decided to start bringing their alma maters into the mix.

“Mississippi State better than Ole Miss,” guard Elgton Jenkins said. Defensive end Lukas Van Ness added, “Best college football team, the Iowa Hawkeyes.”