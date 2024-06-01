The Grey’s Anatomy cast traded the hallowed halls of Grey Sloan Memorial for Barbieland.

To celebrate the season 20 finale earlier this week, cast member Chris Carmack debuted a spot-on spoof of the “I’m Just Ken” Academy Award performance.

Carmack, 43, who plays ortho surgeon Atticus Lincoln, took on Ryan Gosling’s role and sported a pair of pink scrubs with a faux fur jacket, a rainbow hat and oversized sunglasses. He started lip-synching “I’m Just Ken” while costars Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson) and Natalie Morales (Monica Beltran) acted unamused by the number while seated in their director’s chairs on set.

After discarding his hat, Carmack started walking (and singing) around the Grey’s set, passing Jake Borelli (Levi Schmitt) playing guitar and Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt), James Pickens Jr. (Richard Webber), Anthony Hill (Winston Ndugu), Harry Shum Jr. (Blue Kwan) and Niko Terho (Lucas Adams) singing along. The crew nailed the same choreography that Gosling, 43, and his Barbie costars did at the Oscars in March.

Related: Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2024-2025? As networks make decisions about their programming, Us Weekly will continue to track what has been renewed and which TV shows have been canceled. Slow Horses was the first show to score a renewal in 2024. In early January, Apple TV+ picked up the series for a fifth season, which will be based on Mick […]

“For your Kentertainment! The season 20 finale of @Grey’sAnatomyABC is tonight,” Carmack wrote via TikTok on Thursday, May 30. “To celebrate, here’s some fun I had with all the marvelous ‘Ken’s’ on set. Thank you to the best cast for playing with me! Your talent and generous spirits make it a lovely place to work!”

@realcarmacktok For your Kentertainment… The season 20 finale of @Grey’s Anatomy ABC is tonight! To celebrate, here’s some fun I had with all the marvelous “Ken’s” on set. Thank you to the best cast for playing with me! Your talent and generous spirits make it a lovely place to work! Thank you to the best crew for laughing with us and making our show possible! (and even making special trips for props and wardrobe just for this video 😂❤️). Thank you to our writers, producers, and directors that still work tirelessly to make our show successful after 20 years! Last but not least… thank you to the FANS!!! You keep us all going! ❤️❤️❤️ @Camilla Luddington @user5583906232405 @Natalie Morales #iamkenough #greysanatomy #barbie ♬ original sound – Barbie Movie

He continued, “Thank you to the best crew for laughing with us and making our show possible (and even making special trips to props and wardrobe just for this video)! Thank you to our writers, producers and directors that still work tirelessly to make our show successful after 20 years! Last but not least … thank you to the FANS! You keep us all going!”

Related: ‘Grey's Anatomy' Behind-the-Scenes Drama: A Timeline Grey’s Anatomy has captivated audiences since its March 2005 premiere, but sometimes, what was going on behind-the-scenes of the series was more dramatic than what went down in the fictional hallways of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. “I do my best and we all do our best. It’s actually, the journey of it has been quite […]

The season 20 finale of Grey’s Anatomy aired on Thursday night, resolving many storylines. In one corner, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) returned to plead her case to boss Catherine Avery (Debbie Allen) not to shut down her Alzheimer’s research with Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone). Meredith opted against following Catherine’s advice to give her study to Tom Koraciak (Greg Germann) and published an abstract online instead.

Elsewhere, intern Lucas met with Catherine before she would decide if he would be fired for his actions that led to a patient’s death. Before Catherine could make her decision, Bailey and the other residents issued an ultimatum that they would all quit if Lucas was let go. The episode ended before a final decision was made.

The Grey’s Anatomy season 20 finale is streaming on Hulu. Another season has already been renewed.