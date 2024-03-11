Ryan Gosling sang an epic version of Best Original Song nominated song “I’m Just Ken” at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday, March 10.

Gosling, 43, began his performance seated in the audience behind costar Margot Robbie, who couldn’t contain her laughter. Gosling, who was wearing a pink bedazzled suit, matching pink gloves, black shades and a black cowboy hat, then made his way to the stage alongside a reported 65 backup dancers, including Scott Evans, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa and other Kens from the movie.

During the performance, Slash of Guns N’ Roses made a surprise appearance to rock out alongside Gosling. As Gosling made his way back into the audience, he handed the microphone to costars Robbie, America Ferrera, director Greta Gerwig and to La La Land costar Emma Stone, who belted out a lyric from the hit song.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the men in tuxedos, the overall pink look and stairs were all in reference to Marilyn Monroe’s “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” from the movie Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and Madonna’s iconic “Material Girl” music video.

As the performance came to a close, the Kens — wearing suits and black cowboy hats — fittingly chanted “Ken!” an eyewitness confirmed to Us Weekly.

For several months, Gosling kept teasing if he would or wouldn’t be performing the Barbie hit at the Oscars.

“And I wasn’t thinking about it until now, and now it’s all I’m going to think about,” he told W magazine in January. “Do you get paid to sing at the Oscars? Do you have to drive yourself? What kind of scratch is involved? They pick you up at least, right?”

Following months of speculation, Variety confirmed in February that Gosling, 43, would be performing the hit song live at the 96th annual Academy Awards.

“I’m Just Ken,” cowritten by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, was up for Best Original Song at the award show alongside Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie, Becky G’s “The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot, Jon Batiste’s “It Never Went Away” from American Symphony and Scott George’s “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon. Eilish took home the trophy.

Gosling is also nominated for Best Supporting Actor nod for his role as Ken in Barbie. Although the La La Land actor was thankful for his nomination, he was also frustrated over Barbie director Gerwig and Robbie’s Oscar snubs.

“There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film,” Gosling shared in a January statement. “To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement. Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.”

Gosling did, however, note that he was “extremely honored” to be recognized by the Academy alongside “such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films.”

“I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken,” he shared before giving congratulations to Barbie costar and Best Supporting Actress nominee Ferrera “and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”

Gosling previously revealed that Ken was the “hardest role” he’s ever had to play.

“It was like a high-wire act – in tiny shorts and no shirt – with no net,” Gosling told Variety in a February interview. “I wanted to make sure if I was going to do it – I was like, ‘I can’t mess this up. I can’t be the guy that messed up the Barbie movie. So if I’m going to do it, I have to do more than I know that I’m even capable of.”